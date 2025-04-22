Tom Francis to Star in Peter Berg's THE MOSQUITO BOWL Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Francis is booked and busy. The Sunset Boulevard star, who won an Olivier Award for his performance as Joe Gillis on the West End, is now set to appear in The Mosquito Bowl, the upcoming film from Netflix and director Peter Berg. The movie will also star Ray Nicholson (Smile 2) as well as the previously announced Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård. Berg wrote the film alongside Mark L. Smith. Deadline was the first to report the news.

The Mosquito Bowl follows four of America’s top college football stars as they set aside their sports ambitions to enlist in the Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor. While preparing for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history, one that may be the last they ever play. The film is based on the book of the same name by Buzz Bissinger, which chronicles this true story.

Francis is currently earning praise in the Broadway production of Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, which transferred from the West End last year. Other theater credits include & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre); What’s New Pussycat (Birmingham Rep); Rent (Hope Mill Theatre); Hair – The Concert (London Palladium) and I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre). He will make his screen debut in the final season of Netflix's You, before being seen in Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly later this year.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski