Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea Set to Reopen July 1

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen on July 1, after being closed since February 29 due to the health crisis, Variety reports.

Tickets will be sold online only, beginning June 25. Visitors will be required to wear masks and are subject to temperature checks upon entering the parks. Some attractions and live entertainment will remain closed for the time being.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May and Hong Kong Disneyland reopened last week.

Disneyland Paris is set to reopen on July 15, while Disneyland in California will reopen on July 17.

Read more on Variety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You