Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park Are Set to Reopen Soon

Variety has reported that two Hong Kong theme parks, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, are set to reopen shortly, after closing in January due to the global pandemic.

Ocean Park will reopen on Saturday, June 13. The theme park recently revealed that it is close to bankruptcy and sought a government bailout, after being closed for 130 days.

Disneyland has also revealed that it is in financial trouble. On a conference call in February, Disney warned that if the park remained closed for two months, operating income could decline by about $145 million.

The park was already beginning to struggle last year. In the financial year ending in September 2019, Hong Kong Disneyland lost $13.5 million, due to a loss of tourist traffic from political and social disruptions.

An exact date for the reopening of Disneyland has yet to be decided.

In addition to the theme parks, Hong Kong Book Fair will return in July, as well as the annual film and TV trade fair, Hong Kong Filmart in August.

Read the original story on Variety.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11, after also being closed since January.

Some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children's play areas, theater shows, parades, and nighttime spectaculars, remain closed, and social distancing guidelines are in place, including in waiting lines, restaurants, ride vehicles, and more.

The park has also implemented increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection, as well as temperature screenings for guests, and now requires pre-purchase of admission tickets, and face coverings worn in the park at all times.

