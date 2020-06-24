Todrick Hall to Headline Virtual Pride Event #StayProud

Blued - a world-leading LGBTQ+ community app - will be holding #StayProud: A Virtual Pride Experience, its first-ever online pride event on Sunday, June 28 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.

The 2-hour event will bring together LGBTQ+ influencers and users around the world to dance, perform and showcase their talents in celebration of the community, also starring Todrick Hall, the American singer, actor, LGBTQ+ advocate and "Quarantine Queen", who will not only give an exclusive performance but also share how the LGBTQ+ community can stay strong and proud during these challenging times.

All profits from the show will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Pantry, an initiative launched by the organization to serve the most vulnerable members of the community who are experiencing food insecurities during the current COVID-19 crisis.

"Right now, it's so important that we unite - even if it's virtually - to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community," said Todrick Hall. "This Sunday, we'll be creating a positive space for expression and connectivity in these lonely, difficult times, as well as reflecting on how we can bring about positive change for tomorrow's world. I'm honored to be part of Blued's StayProud virtual pride and can't wait to see you all there."

The event will be based on four "pillars" - Stay True, Stay Bold, Stay Strong, and Stay Fabulous, highlighted by a diverse lineup of exciting performances and thought-provoking discussions. These will underline the inspiring ways that the app's global users choose to celebrate their love for the community - hailing from Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Brazil and the US, to name just a few countries in the app's growing international user base.

To watch the event, simply download the Blued app from either the Google Play or Apple App Store, then tune in to the #StayProud Grand Stage livestream on Sunday, June 28 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST to join us! Please note that after its "live" debut, #StayProud will continue to be broadcast on rotation through the app for another 24 hours.

