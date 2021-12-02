Todd Almond Will Sing from Holiday Album With Special Guest Betty Buckley

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present Todd Almond in an exclusive concert celebrating his debut holiday album from Ghostlight Records, A Pony for Christmas, on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 PM. Almond is an acclaimed songwriter and performer who can currently be seen as "Gideon Wolfe" on HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" and on Broadway as "Elias Burke" in Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country. Betty Buckley, the Tony Award-winning Broadway legend, will be joining Todd as special guest vocalist. Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

A Pony for Christmas, an inspired folk-pop take on the classic holiday album, weaves personal original compositions with new versions of traditional carols and unexpected reworkings of pop songs. The recording masterfully combines folk, rock, pop and theater influences. Almond strove to include selections that aren't "Christmas" songs per se, but say things like "thank you" ("Kind and Generous"), or "I miss my home" ("Welcome Home") or "my childhood made me who I am" (a haunting mash-up of three Kate Bush compositions, "Hounds, Running, Clouds").

The originals on the album include "Moon Over Nebraska," perhaps Almond's most requested song. The joyous "Welcome Home" originated from Almond's musical The Odyssey, the third show he wrote and performed in for The Public Theater's Public Works program, which he started with Lear deBessonet. The collection's finale is a charming acoustic take on the timeless standard "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Todd Almond is known for his singular songwriting in addition to his work as an accomplished performer. He recently toured the U.S. in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy starring alongside rock icon Courtney Love, and starred in three of his original musicals at the famed Delacorte Theater in Central Park (The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, and The Odyssey). His musical Girlfriend - based on the Matthew Sweet album of the same title - is a perennial favorite for theater companies around the country, and he is currently collaborating with producer David Foster on a new, original musical. He has previously collaborated with Sarah Ruhl (Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical), Jenny Schwartz (Iowa), Laura Benanti (In Constant Search for the Right Kind of Attention), Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz ("Twohander"), Kelli O'Hara ("Live at Carnegie Hall"), and Andrew Rannells ("Live from Lincoln Center").

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award-winning actress/singer whose career spans theater, film, television, and concert halls around the world. Ms. Buckley won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats and received a second Tony Award nomination for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love. She recently guest starred on the new Fox/Warner Bros. TV show "The Cleaning Lady" which airs in January 2022 and NBC's "Law & Order: SVU." She recorded the audio play The Vanishing Negative by Aaron Mark for Audible in 2020. Ms. Buckley headlined the National Tour of the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! in 2018/2019. She co-starred with James McAvoy in the M. Night Shyamalan film Split, one of the top international box office hits of 2017. Her other films include her debut in Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp, and M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. On television, Buckley co-starred in the third season of AMC's hit series "Preacher." She has guest starred in a recurring role on The CW hit "Supergirl," NBC's "Chicago Med," and on ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars." For HBO, she appeared for three seasons on "Oz" and she starred as Abby Bradford in the hit series "Eight is Enough" for ABC. She has recorded 18 CDs, including Ghostlight, produced by T Bone Burnett, and her latest release Hope, from 2018. She has received two Grammy nominations for Stars and the Moon: Live at the Donmar and the audio book The Diaries of Adam and Eve and two Emmy nominations for her work in television.

Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage