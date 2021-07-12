Tinc Productions Announces New Hires And Company Promotions

During the months of shuttered event venues and dimmed lights on Broadway, Tinc Productions, a New York City-based theatrical and event production management company has been patiently planning for the return of live events and theatrical productions. Today, Tinc has announced two new hires and several title changes for current employees. The new titles and employees will add immense value to Tinc's production services and capabilities, while further positioning the company as a leader in the live event space.

New Hires:

Jeff Lockshine, Director of Business Development. Jeff joins Tinc from Cleveland, Ohio, where he spent most of his career in the fields of trade shows, events, meetings and conferences. Jeff earned his MFA in Production Design and Technology from Ohio University and has more than 30 years of theater and event experience. Jeff will elevate Tinc's high level of service by spearheading the development of new and existing client relationships.

Shani Malloy, Marketing Manager. Shani brings over 10 years of full-service marketing experience to her new role at Tinc. A graduate of Yale University, Shani has worked for both large corporations and privately-owned businesses to advance their communications and expertly deliver brand messaging. Shani will shape Tinc's communication strategy as the industry emerges from the shutdown.

Title Changes:

Duncan Northern promoted to CEO and President. Duncan's extensive background in Production Management led him to become owner and President of Tinc in 2018. Since then, Duncan has successfully led the company through a pandemic, and has worked tirelessly to bring top-shelf production supervision and technical direction to a wide variety of clients.

Mary Kathryn Blazek "MK" promoted to COO. In her time at Tinc, MK has dedicated herself to all things 'behind-the-scenes.' She implemented a revised and improved Safety Plan that includes training for all employees and led the company into a co-employment partnership with a PEO to improve employee experience and human resources compliance. MK's leadership as COO will help Tinc stay at the forefront of best-in-class employee relations.

Sarah Altman promoted to Production Manager. Sarah proved to be a force to be reckoned with in her prior role as Associate Production Manager. For the past three years she has managed complex production schedules and coordinated with contractors, freelancers and industry shops for a variety of theatrical projects. Sarah's impressive work co-leading Tinc's Digital Event Support Services Division (launched during the pandemic) showcased her ability to expertly adapt to ever-changing situations. In Sarah's new role as Production Manager, she will continue to bring her top-tier production management skills to theater and event clients.

"Tinc Productions is committed to providing first-rate technical production management and event production management," says Duncan Northern, CEO and President. "Throughout this pandemic we have carefully honed our business practices, provided additional extensive training to our employees, and added new divisions to our company to adapt to new landscapes. We are beyond excited for the return of live events and are uniquely positioned to make big moves in both the theatrical and corporate event space."

Tinc Productions offers full service event design and management, theatrical technical production management and is a trusted event labor provider. Current shows reopening this year include The Play that Goes Wrong and Little Shop of Horrors. Tinc has also managed Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including Slava's Snow Show, Puffs and Mike Birbiglia's The New One. For more information about how Tinc can help shape your next event or show, please email info@tincproductions.com.

Visit Tinc Productions on the web at www.tincproductions.com