Times Square Arts Presents Cory Arcangel's ANOTHER ROMP THROUGH THE IP

Times Square Arts, the largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, will present Another Romp Thru the IP by artist Cory Arcangel for the month of March as part of the organization's signature Midnight Moment series. Another Romp Thru the IP is co-presented with Lisson Gallery. Midnight Moment is the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized on over 90 electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight.

Another Romp Thru the IP revisits a 2009 improvisation by Cory Arcangel, made during a residency at Alfred State Institute for Electronic Arts (IEA). Embodying Arcangel's signature approach to art-making, Romp manipulates analog computer technologies and raw data into visuals that are at once striking and nostalgic.

The video was created using a Sandin Image Processor, a modular, patch programmable, analog computer optimized for the manipulation of gray level information from multiple video inputs designed by American video and computer graphics artist Dan Sandin in the 1970s. The title references "Five Minute Romp Through the IP", a 1971 video made by Sandin himself, featuring the instrument.

"In our era of phones, screens, Zooms, etc, etc, I wondered what Times Square - the mountain top of today's media landscape! - would look like if we rewound about 50 years and filled it with imagery made on an artist-built tool from the 70's" said Cory Arcangel.

A different edit of this improvisation showed in Cory Arcangel's 2011 solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum titled "Pro Tools". For Midnight Moment, Cory Arcangel created a new iteration to play simultaneously across Times Square's towering digital landscape.

A pioneer of technology-based art, Cory Arcangel's work centers on video games and software for their ability to rapidly formulate new communities and traditions and, equally, their speed of obsolescence. Reconfiguring web design and hacking as artistic practice, Arcangel remains faithful to open source culture and makes all of his work and methods accessible online, thus superimposing a perpetual question-mark as to the value of the art object.