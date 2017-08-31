Tickets on Sale Today for 92Y's 2018 Lyrics & Lyricists Season, Featuring Jonathan Groff and More

Single tickets are on sale today for the 2018 season of Lyrics & Lyricists, the country's preemineNT American Songbook series.

Producer Ted Chapin is working with some of Broadway's top talent - including Jonathan Groff, Rob Fisher and Amanda Green, Lynn Ahrens, David Loud, Jason Danieley and Noah Racey - to create shows exploring the works of such songwriters as Leonard Bernstein, Frank Loesser, Irving Berlin, Bobby Darin and Lynn Ahrens herself.

Tickets, starting at $65 are available at 92Y.org/Lyrics. Shows are: Saturday at 8 pm; Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm; Monday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.

Lyrics & Lyricists 2018 Season:

Jan 20, 21, 22

The Bobby Darin Story

Featuring Jonathan Groff

There is no one better than two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff to sing the variety of songs associated with Bobby Darin. Darin, born blocks from 92Y, was a phenomenon of the 1960s entertainment scene. In his short life, which was plagued by health issues and the tumultuous political world of the '60s, he rose from a rock 'n' roller to a major interpreter of the American Songbook to an Academy Award-nominated actor who wrote over 200 songs and left an indelible mark on our culture.

Feb 24, 25, 26

Lenny's Lyricists

Rob Fisher & Amanda Green: Co-Artistic Directors

Rob Fisher, Lyrics & Lyricists veteran, and Amanda Green, daughter of lyricist Adolph Green (who, with his writing partner Betty Comden, appeared at the second-ever Lyrics & Lyricists evening), examine the lyrics that went with Bernstein's music, from the early years of his Broadway career with On the Town, through Candide and West Side Story. Celebrate Bernstein's centennial year by exploring some of his best-known work with lyricists including Comden and Green, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Jay Lerner, Mark Blitzstein, John Latouche, Dorothy Parker and Richard Wilbur, as well as some of his lesser-known songs.

Mar 24, 25, 26 (Note: new dates)

Irving Berlin: American

Noah Racey: Artistic Director

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the writing of "God Bless America," L&L examines the man whose life represented the quintessential immigrant story, and see how his story resonates today. Berlin was born in Russia, arrived in Ellis Island at age five, and became one of the most eloquent spokesmen for the country that allowed him to flourish. "Berlin has no place in American music," Jerome Kern once wrote. "He is American music." Noah Racey (L&L's A Good Thing Going: The Stephen Sondheim-Harold Prince Collaboration, Lyrics & Lyrics Favorites: Your Choice. Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender, Curtains) is artistic director.

May 5, 6, 7 (Note: new dates)

Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life

Jason Danieley: Director

Ragtime. Anastasia. Once on This Island. A Man of No Importance. My Favorite Year. Schoolhouse Rock. Lynn Ahrens has created lyrics for award-winning songs for Broadway, Hollywood and television, earning Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, in addition to Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominations. She's one of the most revered and prolific contemporary lyricists - a woman in a world where few have flourished - and it's time to shine a light on her incredible talent! Jason Danieley, L&L favorite, steps into a new role as Director for this evening in which Lynn Ahrens will discuss her life as a lyricist with songs performed by a host of talented singers.

Jun 2, 3, 4

Frank Loesser: Lyricist

David Loud: Artistic Director

Clever and complex describe Frank Loesser's inimitable writing style, and David Loud (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains) is the perfect guide for this tour through his work as a lyricist. Before he came back east and landed on Broadway, Loesser spent time in Hollywood contributing lyrics to music by many of the era's great composers - Jule Styne, Burton Lane, Hoagy Carmichael and others. Once Broadway beckoned, he turned his focus to writing lyrics for his own music, creating some of the most beloved songs in the American Songbook.

Ted Chapin adds new role as Producer of Lyrics & Lyricists to his current position as President & Chief Creative Officer of Rodgers and Hammerstein. During Chapin's tenure at R&H, he has overseen major productions on Broadway (seven Tony Awards for Best Revival), in London, and around the world, and has encouraged newly created shows including the recent Holiday Inn, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, State Fair, and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. He has curated three programs at Lyrics & Lyricists, was the co-founder of the Encores! series at City Center, and served as chairman of the American Theater Wing. His book Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical "Follies," was published by Knopf in 2003. His career began as production assistant for the Broadway productions of Follies, The Rothschilds, and The Unknown Soldier and His Wife, and associate to director Alan Arkin on the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys and the CBS-TV production of Twigs with Carol Burnett. He is a visiting lecturer at many universities including Pace, NYU, Duke and Yale.

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature series, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Rob Fisher, Kathleen Marshall, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Chapin, and Mark Lamos. 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists receives support from Gilda and Henry z"l Block; The Hite Foundation, Inc.; The Harold W. and Ida L. Goldstein Lecture Fund through the Estate of Sanford Goldstein; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; The Frederick Loewe Foundation; Howard and Eleanor Morgan; and The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman z"l.

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

Related Articles