Tickets on Sale Friday 7/6 for Pre-Broadway Run of TOOTSIE

Broadway In Chicago and Scott Sanders Productions have announced individual tickets for the world premiere Chicago production of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE, will go on-sale Friday, July 6. TOOTSIE will play a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from September 11 - October 14. The production will go to Broadway in spring 2019.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

The company features Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey (and Dorothy Michaels), as well as Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company will also include Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book byRobert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). TOOTSIE will be directed by seven-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The design team for TOOTSIE includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder,sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A.Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE is co-produced by James L. Nederlander and Sally Horchow.

TOOTSIE is produced by Scott Sanders Productions (Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman).

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture. For more information visit: TootsieMusical.com

TOOTSIE individual tickets will go on-sale Friday, July 6. Tickets range from $35- $105 with a select number of premium seats available. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You