Tickets for HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Now On Sale for American Express Card Members

Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Theatre Club's long-awaited Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

As the official card sponsor of How I Learned to Drive, American Express Card Members have access to exclusive presale tickets before the general public, now through Wednesday, December 8 at 9:59 am EST at Telecharge.com or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

Presale tickets for How I Learned to Drive are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Wednesday, December 8 at 10:00 am EDT through Wednesday, December 15 at 9:59 am EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, December 16 at 10:00am EST online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and directed by Drama Desk Award winner Mark Brokaw, How I Learned to Drive will be led by the previously announced original cast members: Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker, Tony Award nominee David Morse, and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who will be joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers.

How I Learned to Drive will begin performances Tuesday, March 29, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, April 19, 2022 opening night. It is produced with Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen in association with the Vineyard Theatre.

The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), Stephen Oremus (music direction & vocal arrangements), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Award; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC has aligned with our Broadway colleagues in setting safety protocols. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols.

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's season of plays are now available by calling Subscriber Services at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.