Theatre Jobs 9/16/2021- Ushers, Crew, Safety Officers, Database, Marketing & More...

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Production Manager

Position Overview: The Education Production Manager in conjunction with the Education Director, and under the supervision of the Managing Artistic Director, shall supervise the education project management of Lakewood Institute of Theatre at Lakewood Playhouse. We are looking for a candidate who demonstrates outstanding skills that meet or exceed the requirements in this job posting, excellent technical abilities including attention to detail; and who is a team player, enthusiastic, articulate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Coordinator

The Box Office Coordinator will work closely with the Manager of Ticketing Services, Box Office Manager, and Marketing teams to assist with managing the day-to-day operations of the Box Office. Some duties may include; ticket transactions, customer service, supervision of staff, and reconciliation of box office transactions. This position will also take lead on group sales and merchandise management. This position must exercise independent judgement, initiative, ability to problem solve, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager

Job Title Theater Manager Department Event Services Department FLSA Status Non-Exempt Employment Status Part Time JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Event Services, the Theater Manager provides event management services and performs operational and administrative tasks to ensure the successful execution of every event at Marcus Performing Arts Center and smooth operation of the Event Services Department. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Carries... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Programs Coordinator

EDUCATION PROGRAMS COORDINATOR

Job Description

Full-Time

Two River Theater seeks creative, qualified candidates with a background in theatre education administration for the position of Education Programs Coordinator. This position requires someone who can demonstrate administrative and organizational skills, is knowledgeable about teaching theater to young people, and who can assist with maintaining and evolving current and new programming in a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Education

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION

Job Description

Full-Time

Two River Theater seeks creative, qualified candidates with a background in theatre education administration for the position of Associate Director of Education. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about creation of theater-based curricula and teaching theater to young people, who has demonstrated experience with creating residencies and professional development programmin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Ushers needs for United Solo Theatre Festival

United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, needs Ushers for our upcoming festival at New York City's Theatre Row Theatres in October and November. These are paid positions. We are looking for experienced individuals who love theatre and possess excellent people skills. The job entails assisting audience members, getting the house ready for opening prior to each show and turning the house over at show's end. The schedule is varied and flexible with shows happening throughout the day... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Development Manager 6 month contract // $20 per hour, 10 hours per week. The SuperGeographics are hiring a part time Development Manager to join our team. We're excited to welcome someone dedicated to supporting international collaborations who is interested in ensemble theatre work and looking for an opportunity to grow with an emerging company. The SuperGeographics It is the mission of The SuperGeographics to create bold new works which build equitable relationships between tra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Geva Theatre Center

GEVA THEATRE CENTER (Geva) in Rochester, NY seeks a highly creative, collaborative, and community-minded leader to serve as its next Artistic Director as it approaches its 50th Anniversary Season in 2022. The Artistic Director will be a true partner to Geva's Executive Director in producing the highest quality artistic offerings and continuing an essential dialogue with the Rochester, NY community that has supported the institution for close to half a century. As the company's gui... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant to the Artistic Directors

Executive Assistant to the Artistic Directors Reporting to the Artistic Directors, the Assistant to the ADs serves as a primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies for the Artistic Office; organizes and coordinates artistic scheduling; outreach, and external relations efforts; and oversees special projects. The Assistant to the ADs must be creative and enjoy working within an entrepreneurial environment that is mission-driven, results-focused, and arts-centered. The i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Producing Artistic Director - Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) in New York, NY seeks a Producing Artistic Director to lead the organization and bring current and future supporters and fans along on an exciting journey to challenge the traditional perception of classic work by reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. The Producing Artistic Director will possess a flair for thoughtful artistic curation combined with entrepreneurial zeal and a talent to execute plans that celebrate... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Experience Representative

Position Summary These new Guest Experience Representatives are the welcoming faces of the Metropolitan Opera and are the first to greet patrons at events and performances. In addition to greeting and general wayfinding, they will serve as the Met's front line staff for vaccine screenings, assisting guests who may be having issues with the technology required. Primary Responsibilities Greet guests attending events at the Met. Exemplify guest excellence characteristics in all interactions w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Production Fellowship - Is This A Room & Dana H.

Production Fellow. Is This A Room & Dana H. 6-month commitment. 40 hours/week. Paid. OVERVIEW: The producers of IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H are looking to add a Production Fellow to their team. This fellow will ideally be an individual who identifies as part of an under-represented group in commercial theatre. The Production Fellow of IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H will spend their 6-month long, multifaceted fellowship where they will focus in the areas of General Management, Producing, and Pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Individual Giving Director

Individual Giving Director The Individual Giving Director is a highly visible role to Steppenwolf's donor community. The Director's primary role is to serve as the theater's major gifts officer and to manage a personalized major gifts program for individual donors giving $15,000 to $150,000 for annual artistic and educational initiatives. The Director is a member of the Building on Excellence capital campaign team and works a portfolio of major gift prospects for campaign gifts $50,000 to $2... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Participants for Camera Gravity 101 - A film fundamentals workshop

CAMERA GRAVITY

With James Jelkin, Richard Mourant & Kelsey Mourant

2 Part - Virtual Class and Practical Lab

VIRTUAL CLASS

When: Sept 21st (Choose 1 Timeslot)

Where: Zoom

PRACTICAL LAB

When: Sept 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th (Choose 1 day)

Where: Zoom Where: Central Park, NYC

Price: $500

Receive scene s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call - "The Christmas Competition"

Celebration Theatre Company is casting for a musical The Christmas Competition, being performed a total of 6 times, the first two weekends in December. We are looking for actors who can sing and dance. The roles include gay, lesbian and heterosexual couples. Rehearsals begin Oct 10, 2021 and continue Sunday afternoon and Monday thru Wednesday evening. This is a non-compensated community theatre role. Come prepared to sing 32 bars of the song of your choice. Bring sheet music that is marked for... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions-22 A Day (non-union/non-paid)

Auditions for 22 A DAY by Mark A. Bodrog and Hunter Haskins, a serious tragedy that brings veteran suicide awareness to the forefront. Show dates/times: Thu. Nov 11th, Fri. Nov 12th , and Sat. Nov 13th all at 7:30PM. This is a NON-UNION/NON-PAID PRODUCTION. Directed by Rob Michael Lasky. Check out the promo: https://youtu.be/tgxMxf2qMpY Auditions will be held at American Legion Post 455, 2 Meadowbrook Lane (across from AG-U), New Egypt, NJ 08533 Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 from 6:00-8:00P... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety Officer

COVID Safety Officer The COVID Safety Officer is a key position on the General Management team. This position coordinates and oversees implementation of all COVID related efforts within Steppenwolf Theatre Company and continues to develop them as research dictates. The COVID Safety Officer will work in collaboration with all Departments to keep the safety of all employees a top priority. Additionally, this position will schedule and oversee COVID Safety Managers assigned to all productions... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Supervisor, Theatre, Joliet Junior College

Position Title: Technical Supervisor, Theatre Job Description: POSITION TITLE: TECHNICAL SUPERVISOR, THEATRE STATUS: Full time DEPARTMENT: Fine Arts DIVISION: Academic Affairs CLASSIFICATION: Non-exempt UNION: Support and Technical REPORTS TO: Department Chair PLACEMENT: Support Staff Grade 8 MINIMUM PAY RATE: $ 48,766 annually... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Artisan

Properties Artisan Job Description The Properties Artisan works as a collaborative member of the production team to support all properties needs for shows and events by providing rehearsal and show props, participating in load-ins and load-outs of rehearsal and performance spaces, and contributes to the maintenance of show props and theater inventory. This position reports to the Properties Supervisor and requires a wide variety of skills including carpentry, sewing, upholstery, painting, w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Digital Marketing Associate

JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Marketing the Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for the overall creation and management of the Marcus Performing Arts Center's digital media. In addition, the Digital Marketing Associate supports the team with administrative and organizational duties including content management and e-mail design. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Implement strategies to drive online traffic to company website for engagement an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher

JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Event Services and Theater Manager, the Usher provides exemplary customer service to the tenants and patrons of the Marcus Performing Arts Center to ensure a smooth operation of the Event Services Department. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Carry out the duties outlined in the Usher Department Manual. • Provide respectful, attentive, professional and friendly service to all patrons, members of performing groups, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher(s)

Performance Dates: November 15th, 2021 - January 5th, 2022 January 12th, 2022- May 16th, 2022 The Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene [NYTF] is the longest continuously producing Yiddish theatre company in the world. The company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities. National Yiddish Theatre is currently seeking friendly, enthusiastic, and reliable individuals with strong communication skills to j... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Assistant

Type of Job: Contract - Two shows- plus work for Museum of Jewish Heritage in the fall Dates: November 15th, 2021 - January 5th, 2022 January 12th, 2022- May 16th, 2022 All applicants must be able to work a flexible schedule including matinees, nights, weekends and holidays. Shifts are defined as 4-5 hours in length. The Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene [NYTF] is the longest continuously producing Yiddish theatre company in the world. The company presents play... (more)