Now Hiring: Production Supervisor, GrandMa Operator, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/14/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer

The Technical Designer will report to and work with the Engineering Manager in creating effective production drawings for in-shop/outside vendor fabrication of IWEISS products for customer sale and internal company installations. We are looking for a creative with an excellent work ethic who can be an innovative part of the team. Qualified individuals should be responsible, have robust communication skills, strong attention to detail, great problem-solving abilities, exceptional visualization s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Junior Project Manager

A successful candidate will handle multiple projects and custom sales from estimation/quoting through final job completion. - Review customer requirements and provide application support on complete range of company products and services. - Conceptualize and offer creative ideas and solutions on custom projects - Accurate creation and communication of quotes/bids. - Efficient processing and follow through of orders. REQUIREMENTS: - Self-motivated - Organized & detailed multi-tasker - ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Project Manager

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join our team. Our projects range from short term retrofits to multiyear large scale automated installations in new construction and restoration. The successful candidate will be charged with seeing multiple projects from estimation/quoting through final job completion. This includes oversight of submittal drawings, creating project schedules, purchasing materials, resolving site issues, and oversight of installation personnel. Most p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SALES AND ESTIMATION

We are looking for an experienced and energetic person to join our team. The successful candidate will handle multiple projects and custom sales from estimation/quoting through final job completion. - Assess customer requirements and provide application support on complete range of company products and services - Conceptualize and offer creative ideas and solutions on custom projects - Accurate creation and communication of quotes/bids - Efficient processing and follow through of orders ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking company member submissions for new TYA touring musical "Queer!? History Comes Out""

SEEKING SUBMISSIONS FOR NEW TYA TOURING MUSICAL: QUEER!? HISTORY COMES OUT. As anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and legislation continue to take hold across the nation, including Florida's "don't say gay" bill, Iron Crow Theatre has commissioned a new educational TYA musical aimed at celebrating the queer history-makers who have changed our society and our world. QUEER!? HISTORY COMES OUT. Book and Lyrics by Rich Espey Music, Orchestrations, and Additional Lyrics by Suzanne Jones and Christina DeM... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking company member submissions for new TYA touring musical "Queer!? History Comes Out""

SEEKING SUBMISSIONS FOR NEW TYA TOURING MUSICAL: QUEER!? HISTORY COMES OUT As anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and legislation continue to take hold across the nation, including Florida's "don't say gay" bill, Iron Crow Theatre has commissioned a new educational TYA musical aimed at celebrating the queer history-makers who have changed our society and our world. QUEER!? HISTORY COMES OUT Book and Lyrics by Rich Espey Music, Orchestrations, and Additional Lyrics by Suzanne Jones and Christina DeMaio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Porters

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in a reclaimed warehouse along the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (25 Franklin Street) - the media hub of Brooklyn. AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, mu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Coat/Bag Check Attendant

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in a reclaimed warehouse along the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (25 Franklin Street) - the media hub of Brooklyn. AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, mu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Relations Liaison

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in a reclaimed warehouse along the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (25 Franklin Street) - the media hub of Brooklyn. AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, mu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Relations Lead

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in a reclaimed warehouse along the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (25 Franklin Street) - the media hub of Brooklyn. AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Venue Operations Assistant

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in a reclaimed warehouse along the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn (25 Franklin Street) - the media hub of Brooklyn. AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences - unmediated by goggles or glasses - with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, mu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

Audience Services Representative Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager The Pout Pout Fish - Los Angeles Based

TheaterWorksUSA (TWUSA) is seeking experienced Los Angeles-based stage managers for our 2022-2023 season. Since 1961 we have been a trailblazer in the not-for-profit theater industry with our repertoire of 141 literature-and history-based plays and musicals playing a leading role in the rise of theater for young audiences as an art form. We are proud to say that 100 million children, educators, and families have joined us at the theater to enjoy titles ranging from classics like CHARLOTTE'S WEB ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Executive Officer- California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Position Summary Reporting directly to the Foundation's board of directors, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will build upon the twenty-plus year history of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido serving as an ambassador for the programming and vision for the Center. The CEO will be responsible for shaping, establishing, and implementing the Foundation's strategic goals and expectations in several areas, including fundraising, finance, network building, artistic and educational program... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Murder Mystery Party Host

Broadway Murder Mysteries is conducting a National talent search for Murder Mystery Party Hosts in all major US cities! Our Hosts, who act as part Emcee and part Detective, work with us on a freelance basis to host murder mystery parties for our clients and ensure they have a killer time! Our Party Planner takes care of all the booking and coordination details so that Hosts can show up to the party ready to kick off the festivities in character as one of our Lead Detectives. If you're h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Supervisor

The Martha Graham Center seeks a Production Supervisor to coordinate and supervise all production activity for the Martha Graham Center (including the Martha Graham Dance Company, School, and Resources), manage facilities for the Center, and tour domestically and internationally with the Martha Graham Dance Company. RESPONSIBILITIES: • Hire, supervise, and coordinate all technical staff, including Production Assistants, Lighting Supervisors, Wardrobe Supervisors, and Production Interns. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

Red Clay Dance Company is excited to request applications for a Director of Marketing. This role is a full-time, salaried, exempt position, responsible for overseeing the curation and elevation of the Red Clay Dance Company brand through all marketing efforts. The Director of Marketing will manage the creation, development and execution of strategies that inform each department's branding, promotion, advertising, and sales initiatives. This position will work closely with graphic designers, we... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SCHOOL OF DANCE FACULTY

Red Clay Dance Company is excited to request applications for our School of Dance Faculty positions. Our search is for dance educators who combine high skill with innovative execution. Seeking individuals who will support our mission to awaken "glocal" Artivism through creating, performing, and teaching dances of the African Diaspora. We anticipate a like-minded candidate with such contagious passion that it stimulates the artistic and social emotional growth of our aspiring Artivist! This r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Helper wanted

Seeking theatre interns wanting to help build a set for a non-profit theatre company. Those people with some set building experience preferred. Must be able to lift 30lbs and operate power tools and paint. Internship opportunity to work with nationally recognized set design building set for small production. One week. Week of July 18th - July 27th. $250 food and transportation stipend provided. contact: davidchaconperez@yahoo.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

Seeking helper to help build a simple theater set for a non-profit theater organization in Manhattan. could be between 15 to 25 hours project @ 15.00 per hour. It would be between the week of July 18 to 27. Volunteers are also welcome. davidchaconperez@yahoo.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director, Director of Education & Community Engagement

Associate Artistic Director, Director of Education & Community Engagement Position Summary: The Black Rep is seeking an Associate Artistic Director, Director of Education & Community Engagement who will work to enhance pre-existing education programs, including those that focus on school-based and community offerings, as well as develop new programming and manage a roster of Professional Fellows and freelance artists. The AAD/DECE also will collaborate with the Producing Director in choos... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Season 107 - Production Team Roles

Join us behind the scenes. We are looking to fill a variety of roles for our upcoming season. Stage Managers (experience preferred) - must be available for rehearsals, tech week and all performances. Stage Managers receive $200 stipend. Backstage Run Crew (no experience needed) - must be available for tech week and all performances Designers (experience preferred) - lighting/sound/costume - must be available for minimal rehearsals; access to theatre and deadlines to be coordinated with the pr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS: SHOUT! The Mod Musical

AUDITIONS for SHOUT! The Mod Musical Written by Phillip George & David Lowenstein Directed by Lou Otero and Music Directed by LeVar Betts AUDITION DATES/INFO: Saturday, July 16 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday, July 18 - 7-9 p.m. APPOINTMENT REQUIRED: Sign-up for an audition slot using Sign-Up Genius - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040d44a4a92cabfe3-auditions3 Auditioners are asked to prepare 8 bars of an uptempo song - an accompanist will be provided. Auditioners will also be provid... (more)