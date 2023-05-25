This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/25/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/25/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Venue Sales Assistant

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Seasonal, Full-Time Electrician/Board Operator

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Electrician / Board Operator (2 open positions). The production department and shops support both the professional productions of Syracuse Stage and those of the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Employees work with professionals and undergraduates in all areas. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: DISNEY ON ICE (NON-SKATING) FACE CHARACTER LOOK-ALIKE AUDITIONS

Disney on Ice is seeking non-skating Face Character Look-Alike performers for VIP interactive meet & greet entertainment experiences during the 2023/2024 touring season. Contracts begin late-summer or early-fall 2023 and includes competitive pay, benefits, and domestic or international travel. Seeking female performers with a slender silhouette to portray Disney Face Character Look-Alikes. Height range: 5’3” – 5’7”. Candidates should expect height to be measured during the audition. All Ethni... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: MAKEUP | WARDROBE | STAGE MANAGEMENT | TECHS | MERCH for New Horror Experience

Interviews are June 8th and 9th Sign Up Here: https://calendly.com/iwgproductions A new kind of Horror comes to South Barrington this September & October! IWG Productions is hiring for STAFF roles to bring to life the world premiere of a first-of-its-kind immersive horror experience. Time Commitment: Rehearsals: September 11th thru 21st Time TBD based on conflicts Performances: Thursday through Sunday, September 22nd thru October 31st Rolling call begins at 5 PM. Expect to leave at... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: IMPROV & SCARE ACTORS for New Horror Experience

A new kind of Horror comes to South Barrington this September & October! IWG Productions is seeking strong improv-actors & scare actors to bring to life the world premiere of a first-of-its-kind immersive horror experience. Due to the nature of the event, ability to improv is extremely necessary to respond to the reactions of guests. Actors will be in close proximity to guests and consistently exposed to loud noises, lighting effects, and environmental effects (such as fog). Pay starts at ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Director

The Old Globe seeks an Assistant Ticket Services Director for this renowned theatre in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park. Reporting to Ticket Services Director, the Assistant Ticket Services Director will supervise the operations of The Old Globe ticket office, with a focus on training, scheduling, and supervising lead ticket services representative and part-time ticket services representatives; executing Tessitura programming projects; and assisting in managing phone, online, and in-person c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television represented by Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, currently in Australia, on tour, and in Toronto in 2024, as well as producing the newly-opened Museum of Broadway in N... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator

FESTIVAL & VENUE RENTAL COORDINATOR Full-time, salaried, non-exempt position Application Deadline: June 9, 2023 Please email a cover letter and resume to: Ilysse Sirmaian at isirmaian@themusichall.org with the subject Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator. No calls or walk-ins, please. POSITION SUMMARY The Music Hall seeks a highly motivated and organized Festival & Venue Rental Coordinator to join our team. This role will play a crucial part in coordinating, managing, and executing speci... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean | Singers and Dancers | Paris, France Auditions

Royal Caribbean Productions is auditioning singers and dancers in PARIS, FRANCE on June6th. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for audition time slot. Seeking SINGERS: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theater/Broadway, and Jazz. Movement or dance background a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2023-2024 Season Auditions

Season Vocal Auditions 2023-2024 Season Disenchanted (August 2023) Singin' in the Rain (September 2023) Assassins (October/November 2023) A Christmas Story: The Musical (December 2023) The Prom (March 2024) Sister Act: The Musical (May 2024) Mean Girls: The Musical - High School Edition (July 2024) WHEN: Sunday, May 28, beg at 4:00pm OR Mon, May 29, beg at 6:00pm WHERE: Rivertown Theaters, 325 Minor St, Kenner WHO: Adults & Teens ages 16+ (Ages 21+ for Assassins & Disenchanted) ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

The Old Globe in San Diego, CA, an industry-leading theatre, seeks dynamic, experienced candidates for Associate Producer. With a budget of $36 million, each season features 16 subscription productions on three stages on The Old Globe’s lovely Balboa Park campus. Their full production slate includes a renowned summer Shakespeare Festival, productions of classic and world premiere plays and musicals, the annual Powers New Voices Festival of new play readings, myriad Arts Engagement programming –... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Looking for Actors, Stage Manager, and Fight Coordinator for a New Play at The Tank Pridefest

About the Play: “black daisies, white daisies” is a play about the dichotomy of identities and consciousness in an Asian body being separated into two characters––signified by an Asian name and an English name. It is a living room play that escalates into raucous fights that destroy everything in their surroundings and their outfits. With a “big bang” towards the end of their fight, the struggles with queerness, identity, and shame are demolished. In the aftermath of their fights, they coexist ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - The Ensemble Theatre

Position Summary Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Managing Director will be responsible for the operations and will implement a vision that will move The Ensemble Theatre into its next chapter of growth. The Ensemble Theatre is seeking an experienced, self-driven person to lead the organization towards favorable growth and sustainability, and to develop and direct strategies that support and enhance the institution. The ideal candidate must possess a strong entrepreneurial drive, outst... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Charge Artist Needed

Scenic Charge Artist Department: Production/Pay Classification: Salaried/Reports To: Technical Director/FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Job Summary: • Paint/Construct scenery – Must have basic carpentry skills • Must have applicable knowledge of basic paint treatments and proper paint supply clean up. • Strike, store, and maintain scenery following all productions. • Maintain and organize all Lyric facilities and equipment. • Perform production duties as assigned by supervisor. • Load and unload t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenters Needed

Carpenter Department: Production - Pay Classification: Salaried - Reports To: Technical Director - FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Job Summary: • Construct scenery • Basic MIG welding skills/Welding safety knowledge a plus • Strike, store, and maintain scenery following all productions. • Maintain and organize all Lyric facilities and equipment. • Perform production duties as assigned by supervisor. • Load and unload trucks. • Must be able to lift and carry equipment or supplies weighing up to 75... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter/Welder Needed

Carpenter/Welder Department: Production - Pay Classification: Salaried - Reports To: Technical Director - FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Job Summary: • MIG welding skills/Welding safety knowledge. • Construct scenery • Strike, store, and maintain scenery following all productions. • Maintain and organize all Lyric facilities and equipment. • Perform production duties as assigned by supervisor. • Load and unload trucks. • Must be able to lift and carry equipment or supplies weighing up to 75 lbs. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpenter Needed

Department: Production/Pay Classification: Salaried/Reports To: Technical Director/FLSA Status: Exempt Job Summary: • Construct scenery • Basic MIG welding skills/Welding safety knowledge. • Strike, store, and maintain scenery following all productions. • Maintain and organize all Lyric facilities and equipment. • Perform production duties as assigned by supervisor. • Load and unload trucks. • Must be able to lift and carry equipment or supplies weighing up to 75 lbs. • Other duties as assig... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Benefits Administrator

Summary: The HR team at The Public Theater is a key department driving the development of the employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across an internationally renowned, not-for-profit, Off-Broadway theatrical organization. The Part-time Benefits Administrator is responsible for administering the day-to-day operations of group benefits programs (group health, dental, vision, short-term and long-term disability, worker's compensation, life insurance, flexible spendin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Summary: The Public Theater is seeking a Company Manager to join the team. As the Company Manager, you will manage a roster of Public Theater mainstage productions. You will report to the Senior Company Manager and be a member of the General Management department of The Public Theater. Responsibilities: Partner with the rest of the Company Management department, including the management of an assistant, on the day-to-day operations and management of Public Theater mainstage productions Dra... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: CASTING CALL - VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE IN RICHMOND, VA - URGENT

Looking for VIDEO SUBMISSIONS for two specific roles in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Will consider Union and Non-Union perforemrs. Submissions must be received quickly, no later than 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Actors are asked to put songs and sides on video. Those sides can be found for each character HERE: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oAdVeExG-ib5X7nehdAJDH6O4w1AB5Pw?usp=share_link (Barry Mann - Please sing "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" - refer to origina... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stagehand Positions - Hourly/Part-Time

Stagehand l - $17.11 - $22.31 per hour Under general supervision, is responsible for the setup, operation, and maintenance of all theater equipment during client rentals. Examples include hanging and focus of lighting equipment; setup and distribution of audio equipment; operation of the scenic rail; operation of the follow spots; loading and unloading of trucks or various rental or client equipment; performs related work as required. Stagehand ll - $21.04 - $27.44 per hour Under general supe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (MASTER CARPENTER)

Under the direction of the Theatre Director, oversees the installation and repair of sets, rigging, props, lighting, and sound equipment for all Theatre events; works irregular hours, evenings, weekends, and holidays. Typical Duties Performed (These examples do not include all the duties which may be assigned; any one position may not include all the duties listed.) Assists incoming companies in the load in, execution, and striking of sets, scenery, costume racks, shipping cases and various o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Royal Caribbean Productions | Singers and Dancers | Madrid, Spain

Seeking Singers and Dancers for Royal Caribbean Productions. Auditions will be held on June 4th in Madrid, Spain. Please visit www.royalcaribbeanproductions.com to sign up for an audition time slot. Seeking SINGERS: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Contemporary Musical Theater/Broadway, and Jazz. M... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting for ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

Seeking 2 female-identifying dramatic performers (30s) to premiere a world premiere one-act play at the upcoming CHAIN THEATRE ONE ACT FESTIVAL in Midtown Manhattan. Must be available for tech date on 6/6 from 2pm - 6pm. Performances will be on 6/9 at 8:30pm, 6/14 @ 6:00pm and 6/24 @ 4pm Please submit Headshot & resume, along with a self tape with dramatic monologue to: bleeckerthanthou@gmail.com Submission deadline: May 21st, 2023 at 5pm ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Cognitive Performance Lab - Pay-What-You-Can, Drop-in, Weekly, In-Person Acting Class

A drop-in, weekly, in-person, 3-hour monologue/scene study class designed to support the actor in building the next level of their craft, employing a variety of techniques and lots of individualized attention to discover valuable new tools. We’ll also use cognitive science concepts to connect traditional acting methods with a modern understanding of the human instrument. The class is flexible, ideal for expanding your toolbox with an in-depth, multi-week curriculum, or just stopping by for some... (more)