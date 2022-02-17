Now Hiring: Artistic Director, Production Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/17/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager - Theatre for a New Audience

THEATRE FOR A NEW AUDIENCE (TFANA) in Brooklyn, NY invites qualified candidates to submit applications to become its next General Manager. The General Manager is a trusted confidant and peer, a top executive who oversees all producing duties within TFANA's season of plays and humanities activities at TFANA's permanent home, Polonsky Shakespeare Center (PSC), in the Brooklyn Cultural District. With high emotional intelligence and a strong set of values around Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director-Two River Theater

TWO RIVER THEATER (Two River) is seeking passionate and committed theater professionals who will provide inspiring and community focused leadership as their next Artistic Director. Two River's next Artistic Director will have the opportunity to lead a thriving company that produces exceptionally high quality theatrical offerings that seek to elicit active dialogue with the theater's surrounding community. Two River is thought of as a treasured artistic home for world class artists, many of whom... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Education Program Music Director - Chicago: High School Edition

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM MUSIC DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Music Director for Chicago: High School Edition. This individual will have the opportunity to work and rehearse with students ages 13-18 beginning June 27, 2022 through July 24, 2022. Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers a range of after-school classes and sum... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Education Program Music Director - Teen Cabaret

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM MUSIC DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Music Director for our Teen Cabaret. This individual will have the opportunity to work and rehearse with students ages 13-18 beginning June 27th, 2022 through July 20th, 2022. Gulfshore Playhouse Education offers a range of after-school classes and summer thea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Females back up dancers needed for Female Black artist tribute band

Seeking: -High energy -Fun personality -Positive attitude -Must be able to dance in heels -Female dancers -18+yrs old Description This is a tribute RnB black artist troupe that pays $75-100 per gig. Our next project we are working on is a Tina Turner tribute. All rehearsal and recording dates will be determined once dancers are chosen and will be based off everyone's availability. submissions: If you are interested send an email to phoinix.goldmusic@gmail.com. please inclu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Manager

The Public Theater seeks a positive, collaborative, and creative Production Manager to join our Production Management team. As a Production Manager, you will coordinate technical execution and support for assigned projects, facilitating communication among production staff, other departments at The Public, and creative teams on each project. You collaborate with other production managers to align resources to realize individual projects at the highest possible level. As well as work with Prod... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Deputy Director, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

TITLE: Deputy Director, Chief Operating Officer (COO) DEPARTMENT: Administration SUPERVISOR: Executive Director CLASSIFICATION: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION: $125,000-$140,000/year, excellent benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, retirement programs (defined benefit pension as well as 401k), paid holidays, sick leave, and vacation Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) seeks a Deputy Director, Chief Operating Officer (COO) to serve as a key m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Concession Manager

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Kawasaki and Spin Master. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seasonal Marketing Associate

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in the beautiful Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), producing an exciting 8-show season with 3 musicals and 4 world premieres, is seeking a Seasonal Marketing Associate to join our superb marketing team, with a focus in video and visual content. This position also assists with events, Box Office coverage and other duties as assigned. Job Responsibilities: • Assist in video production for content marketing and editing needs • Maintai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Concession Manager

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Kawasaki and Spin Master. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on s... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Internship Positions

Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon, Missouri is seeking a staff of interns to join the 2022 Company. Maples Repertory Theatre (MRT), Upstate Missouri's Professional theatre is located in Macon, a town population of 5500. The current season includes six full-scale Equity mainstage productions, two cabaret concerts, and a series of small "Afterglow" cabarets, all performed in it's 300 seat historic Royal Theatre. Our mission: To provide professional theatre experiences and to develop and promote ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audio Supervisor

AUDIO SUPERVISOR Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks an experienced Audio Supervisor for our 2022 Mainstage Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment are Apr 04 through Nov 06. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced work environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include, but are not limited to... * Supervision of Audio Team and small team of ove... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Head Electrician

HEAD ELECTRICIAN/ LIGHTING SUPERVISOR Ogunquit Playhouse (Ogunquit, ME) seeks an experienced Head Electrician/Lighting Supervisor for our 2022 Mainstage Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment are Mar 28 through Nov 06. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast-paced environment. Experience drafting and executing lighting plots, design/construction of set electrics, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Producing

Director of Producing The Director of Producing is a member of the theater's Senior Artistic Leadership, participating in all major programming discussions and decisions, and a member of the Senior Leadership Team. As the Director of Producing, you are responsible for guiding multi-year artistic, administrative, and financial planning for the organization. The position reports to both the Artistic Director and the Managing Director and collaborates with the rest of the theater's cross-departme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager - Assitant

Job Opening - Assitant Company Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an Assistant Company Manager for the 2022 season. This seasonal position runs approximately mid-March through December 24, 2022. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry.

The assistant will join a team that consists of the Company Manager, the Associate Company Manager(s)... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Positions Available!

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival encourages you to apply for at-will, seasonal employment or training opportunities with us in Williamstown, MA for summer 2022. All postings and job offers are subject to change. At this time, we are posting a majority of our seasonal administrative positions alongside our seasonal technical department head positions. In a few weeks, we will post the remainder of our administrative positions, all technical production positions and any tra... (more)

Classes / Instruction: DIRECTOR for Dinner Theatres in the Summer

The Young Americans is seeking to contract with a Show Creator/Director for our Dinner Theaters in Michigan and Arkansas. We are very excited to be presenting our 44th season in Michigan. Conceive, write, and direct a high-energy, music variety show for a dinner theater show to be performed for four months this summer in Michigan and two months in Arkansas. The content should rely heavily on exquisite choral music and powerful vocal performance. Strong dancing, humor, and sophisticated m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Join Ogunquit Playhouse for Our 90th Season

Ogunquit Playhouse, the crown jewel of the Maine Southern Seacoast, is celebrating our 90th year as a renowned destination for regional theatre with a knockout 2022 Mainstage and Arts Academy season. We're looking for you to join our team for this stellar season of exciting productions. Mainstage: "The Cher Show" (May 12 - June 25), Broadway's Tony Award-winning bio musical, including a dazzling array of Bob Mackie's stunning original designs; "The Nutty Professor" (July 1 - Aug 6), featu... (more)