This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/15/2023

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Assistant Controller, this position supervises a staff of four and plays a key... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love

Casting call for: ballerina/club dance choreographer, Ballerinas of diverse backgrounds: White/Black/Asian Audition to tunes/“ Casta Diva” “Un Bel Di Vedremo” “Ballerina Girl” Club dancers! Energetic/skilled/ beautiful! Female/male Female models all race Appointments first: Victoria.p.miller@gmail.com Creative Director ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Individual Giving

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a focus and energetic Associate Director of Individual Giving, with sophisticated interpersonal skills, to join the Fundraising team. This position will support work to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward individual donors for TRT with a focus on strategies to attract new mid-level prospects and to upgrade current donors’ level of support. In addition, they will manage annual fund campaigns. Experience in development for an arts organ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director - Seasonal

START DATE: January 2, 2024 TERM: 2-5 Months (through March 3, 2024 or June 2, 2024*) * possible extension available HOUSING: May be provided. Applicants need not be local to NY or CT, to apply PRODUCTION RESPONSIBILITIES (including, but not limited to): Supervise and manage the build, hang, and install procedures and processes for all technical departments and serve as the technical liaison between technical/design personnel and management. Coordinate with and oversee department head... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks an organized, detail-oriented and motivated Development Assistant to join the Fundraising team. This position will support all administrative fundraising operations, and internal and external communications, in addition to research. The role will work closely with the Director of Development, and will also collaborate with the Marketing, Artistic, Education and Administration Departments. POSITION HIGHLIGHTS: • Perform all work in a manner that is consistent wit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT Local Auditions for KINKY BOOTS

We, ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, are pleased to announce our local auditions for our upcoming production of KINKY BOOTS. We are especially interested in local talent for this specific call (since several tracks will be cast with local talent). This is open to both NON AEA and AEA members. Again, the important thing about this specific audition day is that we are seeking to see local actors only. We ask that you only attend the local auditions if you are in fact a local musical... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

About Always, Patsy Cline – Musical – Director Katrina Ploof Rehearsals: April 8 – April 25, 2024 / Performances: April 26 – May 19, 2024 (performances will be Thursdays thru Sundays with three scheduled Wednesday matinees) Always, Patsy Cline is a musical based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The musical play, complete with down home country humor, and true emotion includes many of Pat... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Winter 2024 OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry: OSHA 30 General Industry - February/ March 2024

Winter Virtual OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry

Start 2024 off right with Risky Business Resource's OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry.

If you're looking for an industry-specific course to meet the latest state and local OSHA 30 requirements including the CA Assembly Bill 1775 and NYC's SST OSHA 30 requirements, join us for our OSHA 30 for General Industry course.

Our live OSHA 30 video conference classes ar... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Winter 2024 OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry: OSHA 30 Construction - January/ February 2024

Winter Virtual OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry

Start 2024 off right with Risky Business Resource's OSHA 30 Classes for the Entertainment Industry.

If you're looking for an industry-specific course to meet the latest state and local OSHA 30 requirements including the CA Assembly Bill 1775 and NYC's SST OSHA 30 requirements, join us for our OSHA 30 for Construction course.

Our live OSHA 30 video conference classes are de... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Mean Girls National Tour - Production Stage Manager

Mean Girls Touring LLC is seeking a Non-Equity Production Stage Manager for their Bus & Truck touring production of Mean Girls. The Production Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the bus and truck tour. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains the artistic integrity of the production according to the director’s vision. • Manages rehearsal process both pre- and post-opening and main... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant

We are a commercial design, development and production company that has been in business for 30+ years and we are seeking a full time and part time Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant to support our CEO! You will perform clerical,administrative clerical support and personal assistant functions. Duties:- • Data entry • Answer telephone, email • Make travel arrangements for staff • Type up documents,letters and reports • Printers, photocopiers and fax machines • Cover receptio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for West Side Story at Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, Ohio

West Side Story The Renaissance Theatre is seeking actors/singers for their production of West Side Story. All ethnicities encouraged to submit. Performance Dates Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:30 PM Rehearsal/Performance Dates: Rehearsals begin: January 22, 2024 Performances: March 2 and 9 at 7:30PM, March 3 and 10 at 2:30PM Venue: Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, M... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator

Position: Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator

Reports to: Director of Production

Type of Employment: Independent Contractor

FLSA Status: Exempt from Overtime

Position Summary:

American Stage seeks an Audio Engineer/ FOH Board Operator for the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast. An ideal candidate is energetic and motivat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love

The Power of Love film production: Casting call for choreographers, ballerinas of diverse backgrounds club dancers, models and actresses/actors Auditions: Open Jar studio on December 12/19 ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Abingdon Theatre Company Virtual Festival Short Plays: Playwright Submissions

Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, they are seeking submissions for their fourth annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays, a virtual festival shedding light on stories by people of color. **Submissions open Monday, December 4th, 2023 and will continue through Monday, January 8th, 2024. **Submissions should be no longer than 40 pages and written by BIPOC individuals. Please send all scripts to Kate Bell... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Body Language. General Show Information - All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. - Performance dates: Thursday, March 28th and Saturday, March 30th. - More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/GSUDanceBODYLANGUAGE/ Lighting Designer Responsibilities - Design the lighting for TAPS’s da... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Body Language. General Show Information - All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. - Performance dates: Thursday, March 28th and Saturday, March 30th. - More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/GSUDanceBODYLANGUAGE/ Costume Designer Responsibilities - Design costumes for TAPS’s dance pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Prop Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of The Exonerated.

General Show Information:

- Auditions will occur on February 12th –15th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 17th.

- All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs.

- Performance dates: April 4th – 7... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Supervisor

Audio Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Audio Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and directing the Audio Department for the Office of the Arts in the managing of the on-site, backstage operations of the theater performances and production support facilities of the Office of the Arts (OA). They are responsible for developing and executing strategies to support the artistic and technical needs of all clients, outside, internal, and student. They facilit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

Assistant Lighting Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Assistant Lighting Supervisor position reports to the Lighting Supervisor and will provide support in conducting the day-to-day operations of the Lighting and Projections Department of the Office of the Arts. This position will help ensure superior production values, safety, and smooth technical operations in all Office of the Arts venues and will serve as the Technical Supervisor on Duty. This role will ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Seasonal Staff Positions (Various Available)

The Glimmerglass Festival is now accepting applications for our Summer Seasonal Staff! Seasonal Staff positions include any position supervised by a Department Manager that does not qualify as an Apprentice (Assistant Managers, Artisans, Staff, etc.). These positions typically are filled by individuals who have experience in the professional world and are comfortable working at the pace that a rigorous Repertory Summerstock demands. Positions are available in various Departments including (but ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: “Our Turn Now: A Medley of Dream Roles” at Don't Tell Mama

We are looking to cast performers local to the NYC area in a fundraising cabaret, which will fund future projects and shows! Please submit a performance reel AND/OR a 32-bar cut of a Musical Theatre Song. Auditions are due on January 7th. The show will take place on March 8th, 2024 at 7:00 pm. There will be a minimal rehearsal process: One Zoom rehearsal and a 30-minute soundcheck on the day of the show. This is an unpaid gig. PLEASE SUBMIT VIA THE GOOGLE FORM ... (more)