This Saturday, Sxip Shirey & Coco Karol's THE GAUNTLET Takes Over Rockefeller Plaza

Performed by a chorus of hundreds of singers from across all five boroughs of New York City The Gauntlet is an immersive, site-specific choral and movement piece that will bathe thousands of people in waves of harmony, poetry and gesture. Audiences will be led through musical corridors of sonic architecture formed by the human voice on Saturday, August 3 at 4:00 PM & 7:00 PM at Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan.

Created by composer Sxip Shirey and choreographer Coco Karol, each performance of The Gauntlet is unique, reflecting the site, community, and performers it is created with. This Rockefeller Center iteration of The Gauntlet is inspired by the theme of transformation, with text formed from 'movement interviews' with resident New Yorkers: changemakers, cultural figures, and artists. As visitors make their way through the plazas, they will be immersed with stories of transformation presented in the collective choral work.

The performance features independent singers from across all five boroughs of New York City, including choir members from C4 - The Choral Composer/Conductor Collective, Choral Chameleon, Downtown Voices, Inspire, The O's Ensemble, Young New Yorkers' Chorus, Moving Star Ensemble, Wintersweet Ensemble, New York City Master Chorale, and R.Evolución Latina.

This site-specific work was commissioned by Tishman Speyer and co-produced by National Sawdust.



More information at https://nationalsawdust.org/event/the-gauntlet/





