Thirsty Girl & Electric Valentine Present MISS ASTRID'S MYSTERY BOX

Legendary deadpan dominatrix emcee Miss Astrid creeps out of retirement May 11th and June 8th

Slide into the weird and wonderful world of Miss Astrid's Mystery Box, a striptease seance held on the 2nd Saturday at Bedlam!

What's it like? Well, picture if Mata Hari and Pee Wee Herman's baby was raised in an orphanage run by Salvador Dali...

Join us on May 11th & June 8th As Neil De Grasse Tyson says, "Miss Astrid's box has more stars in it than the milky way!"

MAY 11TH CAST:

Evil Hate Monkey, Tansy, Broadway Brassy, Cheekie Lane, Bradford Scobie and our stage kitten... Dirty Martini!

JUNE 8TH CAST:

Adrienne Truscott, Pearls Daily, Jenny C'est Quoi, Broody Valentino, Angela DiCarlo and our stage kitten... Dirty Martini

$20 GA adv, $25 at the door

$25 VIP adv, $30 at the door, Guaranteed seating

$5 off GA & VIP adv with code: Mooseknuckle

Bedlam

40 Avenue C

NYC, 10009

https://mysterybox.brownpapertickets.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You