Third Installment of Laura Benanti's Sunshine Concerts Will Be Presented Today, June 20

Laura Benanti has announced that the third installment of Sunshine Concerts will be presented today, Saturday June 20, at 6pm on sunshinesongs.com.

Tony-winner Laura Benanti continues her 'Sunshine Songs' social media series, with a brand new initiative that will bring your talents into the lives of those that need it most during this trying time. The Sunshine Concert takes fan-submitted videos and cuts them into 30-minute variety show performances which will then be distributed to senior centers and the like to bring joy to those who lack social connection and entertainment in quarantine.

Learn more at sunshinesongs.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You