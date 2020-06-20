Third Installment of Laura Benanti's Sunshine Concerts Will Be Presented Today, June 20
Laura Benanti has announced that the third installment of Sunshine Concerts will be presented today, Saturday June 20, at 6pm on sunshinesongs.com.
Please join us TONIGHT, Saturday June 20th at 6pm at sunshinesongs.com for the third installment of our #sunshineconcerts for our beloved elders and hospitalized children. Hope to see you there as we create community through song! #sunshinesongs #sunshineconcerts
A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jun 20, 2020 at 4:42am PDT
Tony-winner Laura Benanti continues her 'Sunshine Songs' social media series, with a brand new initiative that will bring your talents into the lives of those that need it most during this trying time. The Sunshine Concert takes fan-submitted videos and cuts them into 30-minute variety show performances which will then be distributed to senior centers and the like to bring joy to those who lack social connection and entertainment in quarantine.
Learn more at sunshinesongs.com.
