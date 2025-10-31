These Broadway Stars Are Running in the 2025 NYC Marathon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Your Marks, get set... go! The New York City Marathon is coming up this Sunday, November 2, bringing together runners from all over the world for one epic day spread across the five boroughs. In 2024, 55,642 runners completed the marathon, with an average finish time of 4:31:31. This year, some of them will be people you know from Broadway!

Patina Miller- Miller won a Tony Award in 2013 for her performance in Pippin. She made her Broadway debut in Sister Act in 2011 and since then has appeared in Into the Woods. She has also starred in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films, Madam Secretary, and Raising Kanan. She sang the National Anthem at the start of the 2023 New York City Marathon and completed the race in four hours.

Anthony Ramos- Ramos is best known for originating the role of 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton on Broadway. He played 'Usnavi' in the 2021 film adaptation of In the Heights and appeared in A Star Is Born, Twisters, and Transformers: Rise of The Beasts.

Merle Dandridge- Merle most recently played 'Persephone' in Hadestown on Broadway. Her additional Broadway credits include Once On This Island, Tarzan, Spamalot, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, and Rent. She also played 'Marlene' in the HBO Max series, The Last of Us. She is running to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Jordan Litz- Litz is currently making his Broadway debut as 'Fiyero' in Wicked. Jordan was a competitive swimmer and competed in the 2012 US Olympic Trials. He is running to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Lauren Ridloff- Ridloff received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut performance in the 2018 revival of Children of a Lesser God. She is perhaps better known for starring in Marvel's Eternals and The Walking Dead.

Ellie Fisher- She hasn't appeared on Broadway, but Ellie is wife to Broadway favorite Jordan Fisher. She is running to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Where is the NYC Marathon?

The New York City Marathon course runs 26.2 miles through the five boroughs of NYC. It begins in Staten Island at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and proceeds through Brooklyn and Queens before crossing into Manhattan at the Queensboro Bridge. The route then proceeds uptown to the Bronx before doubling back into Manhattan. The finish line is in Central Park at W. 67th Street on West Drive. View a full route map

When is the NYC Marathon?

The marathon officially starts at 8am on Sunday, November 2, but the final wave start time isn't until 11:30am. It will last through most of the day.

Will the NYC Marathon affect getting to my Broadway show?

Look out for people in silver capes (AKA space blankets) as you hed to your matinee on Sunday. Those people just ran a marathon!

The closest the marathon route comes to the theatre district is at the finish line in Central Park, though New Yorkers can expect street closures in all five boroughs all day long. If you are driving to your show, check for street closures first. Most streets are scheduled to reopen between 4pm and 10:30pm. View a full list of street closures.

Subway service is expected to run mostly as usual.

How to watch the NYC Marathon

The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast live to nearly 550 million homes in 160+ countries, including on ESPN2 in the U.S. and ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area, Sunday, Nov. 2.

A live radio broadcast of the race will air on iHeartRadio New York’s 710 WOR, The Voice of New York, and iHeartMedia’s streaming and digital platforms. Fans can also download the NYRR App to watch uninterrupted feeds of all four professional divisions.

Participants, spectators, and supporters can now access runner tracking, leaderboards, race-day information, and course maps through the New York Road Runners App. The app will offer feeds from course cameras at the start, miles eight, 16, and 20, and the finish line, so spectators can catch their runners in action. In addition, the app’s interactive Spectator Guide offers recommendations for the best locations to cheer on runners on race day.