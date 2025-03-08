Theatre East Presents The World Premiere Of CANAAN UNREMBERED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre East announces the world premiere of Canaan Unremembered, written and directed by Judson Jones. The play explores the always personal, often turbulent journey of faith. After losing a difficult pregnancy, a young evangelical faces another tragedy when she suffers a stroke that not only removes all memory of the relationship with her husband, but also removes all memory of the faith she has spent her life depending upon.

Canaan Unremembered will run from March 24 through April 19 with an opening night set for March 28 at Theatre East's, Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street in Long Island City, NY).

"A question came to me a few years ago. For the 66% of the nation who identifies as "religious", what would happen if that faith, that dogma was completely removed. What would happen to those relationships founded in that faith? Would they survive? Or would those relationships vanish along with the memories," said writer and director Judson Jones.

The play was developed as part of the Theatre East Writers Room and received a full workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College in 2023.

The cast features Cathryn Shelton Jones as Jenn, Joseph Dean Anderson as Matt, and Tom Green as Walter. The creative team includes Zach Murphy (Lighting Design), Robert A. K. Gonyo (Sound Design), Sherry Martinez (Costume Design), John Noel (Production Manager), Meggy Hai Trang (Productions Stage Manager) and Mike McNulty (Assistant Director).

Jones is an award-winning producer and director who has had the privilege of collaborating on the premieres of Tim Blake Nelson's Eye Of God, Christopher Durang's The Vietnamizaton of New Jersey (NY Times Critic Pick), David Crawford's Harvest (Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008; Back Stage Critic's Pick), Bennett Windheim's Normalcy, Megan O'Brien's The Jungle Book, Daniel MacIvor's The Soldier Dreams, and Devil and the Deep with Air Supply's Graham Russell. Regional producing credits include: The Jinn (The American Theatre Critics Award) Hedda, Bash, and Desire. His directing credits include: Holy Ghosts, Name for a Ghost to Mutter, and The Soldier Dreams (Theatre East), Harvest (Alchemy Theatre Company), Bash (the dirigo group), S-Man (Scriptworks), The Elf and Gift (Salvage Vanguard Theatre). He serves on the Board of Directors for Texas Dramatists, is a member of Actors' Equity and SAG/AFTRA, and an instructor at the Kanbar Institute of Film & Television, Tisch School of the Arts, NYU and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

About Theatre East:

Theatre East stirs the human side of current issues by fostering new plays of social relevance through New York and World Premieres. The 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company's mission is to advance the dialogue of the shared human experience through works that utilize simple storytelling, providing their community with a platform to deepen their understanding of themselves, each other and the world they share. And creating access to art makers and storytellers through the space they manage and operate in Long Island City, the Court Square Theater in LIC. At this year's Laurette Taylor Award, recipient Tim Blake Nelson said, "With groundbreaking productions of new plays...we must consider them theatre's best hope."