Theatre District Restaurants Announce Summer Re-Opening Plans

As Broadway is slowly gearing up to re-open in the coming months, so are the restaurants in the area- many of which have been closed or operating on different schedules since last March.

One of them is theatre district favorite Bond45, which opens its doors today, June 24. Some of its Broadway clientele will be on hand to celebrate the occasion with owner, Shelly Fireman. Located on 46th Street, Bond 45 will host Speakeasy - Times Square, an all-in-one immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent drink, dinner, and nightclub experience. Speakeasy sets up summer residency at Times Square's legendary eatery Bond45 in the Hotel Edison.

Another industry hotspot, Glass House Tavern, located a block away on 47th Street, will resume operation soon after on July 8, when it re-opens for a 'preview period' for friends and supporters.

Theatre district staple Joe Allen is set to return to business on August 18, with its sister restaurants- Orso and Bar Centrale, resuming operations soon after. The restaurant warns that it might operate with modified hours and menu to start.

