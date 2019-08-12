Theatre Critic Trump's New Book CALL ME BY YOUR STAGE NAME On Sale Now

Call Me By Your Stage Name, a new book by infamous twitter character Theatre Critic Trump is available for pre-order now. Call Me By Your Stage Name is a follow up to 2017's Theatre Critic Trump's Bigly Yuge Guide to Booking Broadway & Beyond: Volume 1.

An outrageous parody with chapter titles such as "Spanish Lessons With Lea Michele" and "So You've Failed As An Actor But Still Want Attention", Call Me By Your Stage Name satirizes Broadway and the entertainment industry as well as the increasingly unstable world in which we live. The book is absolutely not for children unless you are a very free spirited parent.

Set to be officially released on August 25th, you can pre-order the book now at a discounted rate at https://www.etsy.com/listing/713917728/call-me-by-your-stage-name?ref=shop_home_active_1&pro=1. Every order will include a free "Is Your Child Tweeting About CATS?" magnet.

Written by Theatre Critic Trump with cover art by Michelle Lupo, the book was edited by Marissa Hecker and Angie Cocuzza and is being released by production company Love Drunk Life. Love Drunk Life is an arts production and creative lifestyle company working to cultivate theatre, film, books, music, and product for the artistic soul.

Their musical theatre mockumentary Happy Yummy Chicken stars cast members from Orange is the New Black, When They See Us and Doom Patrol and was called "a delightful cult classic" by The Huffington Post and is available on Amazon, iTunes and more. Their online Etsy shop provides product for actors and artists, including their popular "Actor Tears" coffee mug and is at etsy.com/shop/lovedrunklife.

For more information head to lovedrunklife.com





