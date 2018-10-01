Theatre Critic Chris Jones Will Now Contribute to Both Chicago Tribune and NY Daily News

As BroadwayWorld reported in July, long-time theatre critic Joe Dziemianowicz parted ways with the New York Daily News following reports of cuts in the publication's editorial team. Now changes are underway at the Post.

According to New York Times theatre reporter Michael Paulson, Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones will now write reviews for both publications.

Jones is the chief theater critic and Sunday culture columnist of the Chicago Tribune. He also serves as the director of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Critics Institute in Waterford, Connecticut. Jones appears live on the news broadcast of CBS-2 Chicago as a weekly theater critic.

The New York Daily News, officially titled Daily News, is an American newspaper based in New York City. As of May 2016, it was the ninth-most widely circulated daily newspaper in the United States. It was founded in 1919, and was the first U.S. daily printed in tabloid format. Since 2017, it has been owned by the news publishing company Tronc.

