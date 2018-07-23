Long-Time Theatre Critic Joe Dziemianowicz Parts Ways with New York Daily News

Jul. 23, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has just learned that long-time theatre critic from the New York Daily News, Joe Dziemianowicz, will part ways with the publication. The news comes following reports that the Daily News is reducing its editorial team by 50%.

The New York Daily News, officially titled Daily News, is an American newspaper based in New York City. As of May 2016, it was the ninth-most widely circulated daily newspaper in the United States. It was founded in 1919, and was the first U.S. daily printed in tabloid format. Since 2017, it has been owned by the news publishing company Tronc.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Catching Up on Randy Rainbow's Ascent with His Top Five Broadway Videos!
  • Cast Album of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Now Available
  • Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke to Lead The Old Globe's THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Drew Gehling and the Cast of DAVE at Arena Stage
  • Photo Flash: Susan Egan Returns to BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at 5-Star Theatricals
  • The Most Spectacular, Spectacular Musical Moments of MOULIN ROUGE!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       