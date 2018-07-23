Long-Time Theatre Critic Joe Dziemianowicz Parts Ways with New York Daily News

BroadwayWorld has just learned that long-time theatre critic from the New York Daily News, Joe Dziemianowicz, will part ways with the publication. The news comes following reports that the Daily News is reducing its editorial team by 50%.

Well, 17.5 years later, the Daily News and I have parted ways. It was a great ride that included 12 seasons of reviewing Broadway and off; writing 100s features, news stories and more. Head high, heart heavy, eyes forward! Any leads - I'm up! - Joe Dziemianowicz (@TheJoeDShow) July 23, 2018

The New York Daily News, officially titled Daily News, is an American newspaper based in New York City. As of May 2016, it was the ninth-most widely circulated daily newspaper in the United States. It was founded in 1919, and was the first U.S. daily printed in tabloid format. Since 2017, it has been owned by the news publishing company Tronc.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You