Theatre Artist Diana Oh Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre artist Diana Oh "Zaza D". Oh passed away on June 17th. Oh's family confirmed the news via a GoFundMe page HERE.

Diana Oh "Zaza D" (they/them) was a multi-disciplinary maker, musician, actor, writer, sonic ritualis. They were a Refinery 29 Top LGBTQ Influencer and the first Queer Korean interviewed on Korean Broadcast Radio. Their work has been featured on PBS, All Arts TV, at Sundance, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and the Institute of Contemporary Arts Boston.

Diana Oh was the creator of {my lingerie play} and The Infinite Love Party. Their work celebrated and centers queer magic, social activism, and artistic innovation.