Theater Resources Unlimited To Announce Cast And Honorees For 2026 TRU LOVE BENEFIT

Theater Resources Unlimited will present the 2026 TRU Love Benefit, honoring members of the theater community for artistic achievement, service, and humanitarian leadership.

The event will be produced with support from Margot Astrachan Production, Merrie L. Davis/Next Act 2 Follow, and Scott Sickles and will take place on Sunday, February 8, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Green Room 42, located at 570 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.

The announced cast will include Broadway veterans and emerging performers. Scheduled to appear are Tina Fabrique, Wendy Waring, and Jeff Williams, along with a TRU-created ensemble group known as the TRU-Tones, featuring Ria Ipa, Christopher Michaels, and Jaidyn Richardson. Special appearances will be made by Tony Award nominees Veanne Cox and Robert Cuccioli. Performers affiliated with Actor’s Equity Association are noted accordingly.

Honorees of the 2026 TRU Love Benefit will include producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, who will receive the TRU Spirit of Theater Award in recognition of their work fostering community and expanding access to theater through BroadwayHD. Tony Award-winning performer Tonya Pinkins will receive the TRU Humanitarian Award for her advocacy work and lifelong commitment to equality and inclusion through the arts. The event will also honor the memory of advisory board member and producer Jack W. Batman.

The benefit will include a cocktail hour, luncheon, awards presentation, and performances. Programming will begin with a cocktail hour at 11:30 a.m., followed by a three-course luncheon at 12:30 p.m., and awards and entertainment at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be available starting at $175, with reserved seating offered at $200. Top-tier tickets have sold out.

Supporting the event is an Honoree Benefit Committee composed of theater artists and industry professionals, including Chuck Cooper, Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, Mellicent Dyane, Gregg Edelman, Nona Hendryx, Cady Huffman, Michael R. Jackson, Erik Liberman, Mandi Masden, Harry Newman, Jake O’Flaherty, Laila Robins, Juney Smith, Kim Sykes, Elly Tatum, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld.

The benefit will be directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, with Georgina Bates serving as assistant director, Clare Cooper as music director, and Natalie Thomas as stage manager. The Benefit Producing Committee will be chaired by Cheryl L. Davis and will include producers Bob Ost, Janel C. Scarborough, and Sharon Weiss, along with committee members Jay Chacon, Merrie L. Davis, Ginny Hack, Rob Hofmann, June Ospa, Aisling Riley, Stephanie Schwartz, and Sandy Silverberg.

Founded more than three decades ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting developing and established theater professionals. TRU offers educational programs, mentorship initiatives, community gatherings, and artist development resources for producers, writers, directors, and theater companies. Its programs are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project, the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts.