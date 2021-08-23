The Tony Awards & Audience Rewards Announce the Return of 'The Official Tony Awards Challenge' Launching Today

The Tony Awards, in partnership with Audience Rewards, has announced the return of their Official Tony Awards Challenge.

Launching today, theater fans can participate in an interactive, ballot-style game, in which they try to predict the winners of the 74th Annual Tony Awards in each of the 25 categories ahead of the September 26 ceremony.

Fans will have a chance to win a number of prizes, including Audience Rewards ShowPoints, redeemable towards free tickets, virtual experiences, and more. This year, players will have the option to "Go Big" and predict all 25 categories correctly to win the top prize: a pair of tickets to Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the three Best Musical-nominated shows. Or, players can choose to "Go Fast," and predict seven notable category winners to receive 500 ShowPoints.

Players must be Audience Rewards members to enter, and the program is free to join. The game represents a unique opportunity for theatre fans to engage again with the Broadway shows they love and celebrate the long-awaited Tony Awards Ceremony.

"Every year the Tony Awards Challenge represents a fun way for theatre fans to connect with Broadway," Katie Dalton, Audience Rewards Executive Vice President, said. "The game feels even more meaningful this year as a way to celebrate the stellar Broadway season that took place prior to the Broadway shutdown. Whether you've seen the nominated shows or not, guessing is a fun way to feel like you're part of the action on Broadway's biggest night."

"We are excited to once again partner with Audience Rewards, on such a fun and interactive program," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing. "In a year where we have all been so apart, this is wonderful and fun way to bring theatre fans from across the country closer to Broadway."

To sign up for the Official Tony Awards Challenge, visit www.tonyawardschallenge.com.

See below for the official rules and guidelines:

The Official Tony Awards Challenge, hosted by Audience Rewards in partnership with The Tony Awards, will begin on August 23 at approximately 1pm ET.

To play, entrants log in to an existing Audience Rewards account, or they can join the program for free to participate.

Players will guess/predict who they think will win in each of the 25 Tony categories. Once they complete their ballot, they can adjust their predictions until 3pm EDT on Tony Sunday, 9/26.

Players have the option to "Go Big" and guess the winners of all 25 categories, or they can "Go Fast" and guess the winners of 7 notable categories.

Players who correctly guess all 25 categories are eligible to win a pair of tickets to all 3 Best Musical-nominated shows.

Players who correctly guess the winners of all 7 "Go Fast" categories receive a prize of 500 Audience Rewards ShowPoints.

Players can create and join Leagues to see how their picks stack up against their friends', and will be able to see how their picks stack up to other players' when they tune in for the Tony Awards using the game leaderboard on the Challenge site.

The Official Tony Awards Challenge, hosted by Audience Rewards in partnership with The Tony Awards, will end at 3pm EDT on Tony Sunday, 9/26.

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will host a multi-platform celebration on Sunday, September 26th, starting with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards LIVE at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT exclusively on Paramount+, followed by "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.