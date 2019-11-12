The Stars Of Impractical Jokers Add Third Radio City Music Hall Show In January
Due to overwhelming demand, the stars of Impractical Jokers aka The Tenderloins - Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, & James "Murr" Murray - have added a third performance at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 4pm as part of their "Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour." The previously announced shows on January 18th at 8pm and on January 19th are both sold out. Tickets for the new show go on sale to the public Friday, November 15th at 10am through Ticketmaster.com.
After selling out Radio City Music Hall with lightning speed in 2016, the comedy troupe is excited to return to the iconic venue in their home state of New York.
"It's hard to make us speechless, but every time we perform at Radio City the crowd is unlike any other and we can never find the words to express how much the venue means to us," said The Tenderloins. "We couldn't be more pumped to return to Radio City in 2020 and know it will be an unforgettable moment."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thetenderloins.com/tour.
