The Space in Las Vegas Presents The Righteous Brothers, John Lloyd Young, Carrie St. Louis and More
Upcoming concerts begin with An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Wednesday, September 30 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST
You've seen them on the big screen and on Broadway stages. Now, you can watch them straight from your living room! Check out the impressive lineup of livestream shows at The Space in Las Vegas below.
An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Wednesday, September 30 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST
The Righteous Brothers' four-part, pay-per-view series continues with the fourth and final episode on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Each week, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard perform some of their greatest hits while sharing incredible stories from decades in the music business.
Each show is a one-of-a-kind experience complete with new special guests. Last week, Mike Love of The Beach Boys dropped by to chat with the Righteous Brothers. Get ready for big surprises for the final installment of An Intimate Evening with The Righteous Brothers.
GIVEAWAY ALERT: Enter to win an autographed copy of Bill Medley's memoir, The Time of My Life, with the purchase of a ticket for the final show. Receive more entries for each ticket or on-demand purchase you make!
Carrie St. Louis - Friday, October 2 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST
Returning to Vegas for the first time since opening "Rock of Ages" at the Venetian in 2012, Carrie St. Louis will perform some of her favorite songs during her solo show at The Space on October 2! Best known for starring on Broadway as Glinda in "Wicked," Lauren in 'Kinky Boots" and Sherrie in "Rock of Ages," Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth and hilarious physical comedy.
John Lloyd Young - Saturday, October 3 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST
The only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award, John Lloyd Young will return for his second livestream at The Space. Get ready to hear show-stopping classics that shaped his Broadway aspirations including music from "Jersey Boys," "The Wiz," "Les Miserables," "Chicago" and more.
Keep the party going with John Lloyd Young for his virtual after party filled with surprises and an encore performance.
Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight #2 - Thursday, October 8 - 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PST
The Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight Series at The Space will delight classical music enthusiasts and music lovers of all genres. Join Music Director Donato Cabrera and members of Southern Nevada's only professional Symphony Orchestra for six, specially-curated, live performances.
The livestream series features talented musicians, beautiful arrangements for small ensembles and stories behind the music. Join Hui Lim on Violin and Tiantian Lan on Viola for a special Spotlight on Joy Through Dances on Thursday, October 8.
Can't tune in? Shows are available for purchase on-demand for a limited time following each performance.
COMING SOON:
Pavlo - Thursday, October 15
Ali Spagnola - Friday, October 16
Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight #2 - Thursday, October 22
Ruby Lewis - Friday, October 23
View the full lineup of performers here!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Songs for Falling Into Autumn!
Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season...
Photo Flash: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Marquee Goes Up at the Adelphi Theatre
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End following an out-of-town opening at Manchester Opera House in...
7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? We've rounded up even MORE Broadway dance tutorials from productions like Kinky Boots, The Lion King, The Prom, and m...
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...