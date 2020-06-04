The Shows Must Go On! Postpones Broadcast of PETER PAN LIVE!
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the previously scheduled broadcast of Peter Pan Live! has been postponed. The Shows Must Go On! writes in a statement: "We will no longer be going ahead with this weekend's show. We stand with our Black employees, colleagues, partners and creators in outrage at acts of Racism. Black Lives Matter."
Allison Williams stars in the title role and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars as the villainous Captain Hook in the timeless classic about a boy who never wants to grow up. Tony Award winner Christian Borle plays both Smee, the dastardly right-hand to Captain Hook, as well as George Darling, the no-nonsense father of the Darling children.
The cast also includes five-time Tony Award nominee Kelli O'Hara as Mrs. Darling, Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, one of the three Darling children, and Alanna Saunders as Tiger Lily, the Native American who rules her "islanders" on Neverland. Oscar, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominee Minnie Driver serves as narrator and adult Wendy Darling.
