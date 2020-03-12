The Shed Announces Cancellations Due To COVID-19

New York City venue, The Shed, will suspend all performances through March 30, read their statement below:

"To support the City of New York's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health of our audiences, artists, and staff, The Shed is suspending its exhibitions and performances effective today, March 12, at 6 pm through March 30.

Agnes Denes: Absolutes and Intermediates, originally scheduled to be on view through March 22, is now closed and performances of Help through March 30 are canceled.

Ticket holders with questions about refunds or exchanges should contact The Shed at info@theshed.org or (646) 455-3494. We will continue to provide updates as we receive new information."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You