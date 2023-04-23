Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Segal to Present THE SEAGULL: INTERRUPTED FLIGHT Workshop on Monday

The event will take place Monday, April 24th at 6:30pm.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Join the Segal Theatre for an evening with Russian actor, director of theatre and cinema, Alexander Molochnikov. In the 10 years of his professional career, he was nominated twice for the Russian National Theatre Award "Golden Mask", participated in the Seattle International Film Festival, the Sochi Open Russian Film Festival and the Moscow International Film Festival, and was twice awarded the Oleg Tabakov Prize while being the holder of a special prize of the Russian National Theatre Prize "Harlequin". Molochnikov's cinematic directorial work Tell Her, released in 2020, participated in the 47th Seattle International Film Festival, Sochi Open Russian Film Festival and the Moscow International Film Festival. In 2021, the world premiere of the ballet The Seagull. Interrupted Flight staged by Molochnikov took place on the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow - a ballet interpretation of Chekhov's play, presented in the program at the Golden Mask in 2022. While in exile in New York Molochnikov is aiming to present the The Seagull. Interrupted Flight. Due to the political situation Molochnikov is no longer able to work in Russia. He will present with New York actors excerpts from his ongoing workshop, followed by a discussion.

Moderated by Frank Hentschker.

Talk Time: Monday, April 24th, 6:30pm

Location: The Segal Theatre The CUNY Graduate Center 365 5th avenue and 34th st

Live streamed on Howlround.com





