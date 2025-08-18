The Second City New York Reveals Holiday Improv Lineup Including REINDEER GAMES and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy institution The Second City New York has announced its upcoming lineup of holiday shows, offering something for every age and level of holiday spirit.

Reindeer Games: A Family Improv Show is a fast-paced, family-friendly performance where everything is made up on the spot—no script, just holiday-inspired fun. The show will run every Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Everything Festive All At Once: An Improvised Holiday Spectacular-er brings every holiday to the stage at once, mixing chaos, comedy, and too much eggnog. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Naughty List Live: Improv Gone Wild offers a late-night uncensored twist, with wild, festive fun perfect for audiences ready to skip the sugar cookies and embrace something a little spicier. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to keep the holiday magic alive and make it even bigger at The Second City New York,” said Kevin Condardo, Managing Director. “After last December’s incredible response, we’re expanding our lineup to bring something for everyone this holiday season. Whether it’s a family outing for Reindeer Games, a night out with friends for Everything Festive All At Once, or a late-night laugh at Naughty List Live, The Second City New York has the city’s best improv to keep you laughing all season long.”