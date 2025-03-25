The Second City New York Returns With Youth Summer Camp Improv and Sketch Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ignite your kid's creativity and discover their confidence at The Second City's Summer Comedy Camps. The Second City Summer Comedy Camps are designed for young performers of all experience levels, from first-time jokesters to comedy connoisseurs. Through improv, sketch, and storytelling, campers will embrace their silly, unleash their self-expression, and build lifelong skills and friendships in a fun, supportive environment.

For one week only, The Second City New York is offering a special Flash Sale! From April 2nd to April 9th, families can take advantage of an exclusive $50 discount on our comedy camps for kids and teens.

Week-long Comedy Camps (Ages 11-18) are on sale now and space is extremely limited!

Sale Dates: April 2 – April 9

Camp Start Dates: Multiple options between July 7 – August 1

Use code FLASH50 to redeem at checkout.

Register at secondcity.com/camps-new-york