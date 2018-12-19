The Royal Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Screens In US Cinemas Through December 30

US cinema audiences will be treated to The Royal Ballet's holiday favorite The Nutcracker with screenings on various dates around the country through December 30. To find a cinema near you, visit: http://rohtickets.com. The Nutcracker was filmed at the Royal Opera House in London's world-famous Covent Garden.

A family favourite, The Nutcracker is based on E.T.A Hoffmann's beloved Christmas tale. The story follows Clara and the enchanted Nutcracker as they defeat the evil Mouse King, and go on a magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and an array of other memorable characters. The ballet is set to one of Tchaikovsky's most ravishing scores, which perfectly captures the spirit of the festive season. Peter Wright's production has enchanted audiences since it was first performed by The Royal Ballet in 1984 and continues to be a staple of the Company repertory.



The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented by Darcey Bussell and Ore Oduba and incredibly detailed close-ups of performers. In 2017/18 more than one million people globally saw a production of world-class opera or ballet from the Royal Opera House at one of more than 1,500 cinemas in 51 countries.



Filmed on Monday, December 3, The Nutcracker features Royal Ballet Principal Marianela Nuñez as the Sugar Plum Fairy, joined by Vadim Muntagirov as her Prince, Anna Rose O'Sullivan as Clara, Marcelino Sambé as Hans Peter (the Nutcracker) and Gary Avis as Drosselmeyer.



The Nutcracker lasts approximately two hours and 20 minutes with one interval.



Further details on dates and venues are available here: https://www.roh.org.uk/cinemas.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You