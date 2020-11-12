The Rink At Rockefeller Center To Open On Saturday, November 21
Tickets on sale now.
Tishman Speyer announced today that The Rink at Rockefeller Center, the most famous ice skating rink in the world, will open for the 2020/21 season on Saturday, November 21st at 2:00 p.m. Due to scheduled construction around The Rink, this year's shortened season will run through Sunday, January 17, 2021.
The Rink will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. until midnight. Starting November 12, 2020, skaters can purchase tickets in advance at www.skatingatrockcenter.com. To maintain social distancing, the number of skaters on the ice will be limited.
Daily admission ranges from $10-$35 per person depending on age and time of day. Skate rentals are available for $15 or guests can bring their own ice skates. Discounted tickets and discounted skate rentals are available during the first and last sessions each day, and skaters also have the option of purchasing VIP packages in partnership with City Winery. A complete list of ticketing options can be found at www.skatingatrockcenter.com.
The Rink at Rockefeller Center first opened on Christmas Day in 1936, and became a permanent fixture at the Center in 1939. Throughout the years, the attraction has become a can't-miss holiday destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike.
For more information, visit www.skatingatrockefellercenter.com.
