The Raving Jaynes Bring IF YOU SAY SO to the Players Theatre

On March 19, 2022, dance comedy duo The Raving Jaynes will present "If You Say So" at The Players Theatre. A new monthly series running through April, "If You Say So" weaves audience suggestions into on the spot stories, dances and songs, accompanied by live pianist, Rachel Dean.

This month the Raving Jaynes are joining forces with Matt Higgins who will do an excerpt from his one man show "Matt Higgins At This Point in Time" as fodder for the improvisation to follow.

Performances run February 19th, March 19th and April 30th 2022 at 9:30pm.

The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, New York, New York 10012

Ticket Price: $42 / Info: www.ravingjaynes.com Ticket Link: Ovation Tix

From experimental art to experimental laughs: After suffering through the low wages and minimal recognition of the post-modern dance world, classically-trained dancers Jamie Graham and Amy Larimer became The Raving Jaynes, a dynamic duo telling entirely improvised, one-time-only stories about female-centric heroism and mischief at the intersection of dance, song and theater.

The Raving Jaynes have performed regularly in NYC over the last 10 years at The Peoples Improv Theater, Dixon Place, The Tank and Triskelion Arts. They've been presented at festivals throughout the US and abroad, highlights include The Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX; Mount Olymprov Improv Festival in Athens, Greece; IMPRO Amsterdam and La 2da Muestra Nacional de Improvisación Teatral/ImproTop in Tepic, Mexico.

Jamie Graham is a trained dancer, clown and improviser who has performed regularly with Jenny Rocha's Painted Ladies, Third Rail Project's Then She Fell, and Virgina Scott's Some Clowns.

Amy Larimer is a dancer, writer, choreographer, teacher and improviser. She is an Associate Professor and the Director of the Dance Program at Lehman College.

Matt Higgins is an Andy Kaufman Award finalist and an original member of Centralia, The Idiot Kings, and Burn Manhattan. T.V. Credits include: The Jim Gaffigan Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and Law and Order. Films include: Shadowboxer a Lee Daniels film.