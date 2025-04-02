The Peoples Improv Theater Unveils Headliners for the 11TH ANNUAL SOLOCOMNYC'25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Peoples Improv Theater has unveiled the headliners for the 11TH ANNUAL SOLOCOMNYC'25, running from Thursday, APRIL 10TH through Sunday, APRIL 13TH. This year's festival celebrates over a decade of solo performances, showcasing a dynamic blend of local and national talent, that are 75% - 100% new material, and are created specifically for the festival.

Headliners for the 11TH ANNUAL SOLOCOMNYC'25 include:

SYDNEY DUNCAN: AVATAR WIG STORE

JULIA SCHROEDER: Lights Camera Animal: The Denise Allen Wilcox Experience

MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: THE IMMACULATE COLLECTION

KILARA SEN: NON-CONFORMING WAIFU

Ben Fisher: BALL BOY

PIYALI SYAM: HOW SEX RUINED MY LIFE

WILLONIUS HATCHER: A BBL CHANGED MY LIFE

SolocomNYC has launched over 400 new solo comedies that have gone on to longer runs, tours and festivals around the world (including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.) SOLOCOM's goal is to push artists to create a show that is meaningful, personal and to follow the fear.

COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are optional in class and show settings. For any questions or concerns regarding health and safety, please reach out to info@thepit-nyc.com.