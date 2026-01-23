The Paley Museum Sets SURVIVOR Exhibit to Commemorate 50 Seasons

The Paley Museum has set its next exhibit, Celebrating 50 Seasons of Survivor, in honor of the competition series’s landmark 50th season. Presented in collaboration with CBS, Pluto TV, and Amazon MGM Studios, the exhibit will open on Friday, February 20, and run through Sunday, May 31 at the Museum’s Midtown Manhattan location.

“Across 50 seasons, Survivor has become a cultural touchstone that revolutionized reality TV, launched a new era of competition-based storytelling, and continues to captivate generations of audiences,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “We extend our tremendous thanks to CBS, Pluto TV, and Amazon MGM Studios for their support of this highly anticipated exhibit.”

Survivor premiered on CBS in the summer of 2000. In the series, castaways are stranded in a remote location and tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings, and navigating an unpredictable social game as they compete to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Since then, Survivor has captivated audiences and become one of the most popular and acclaimed shows in television history. In celebration of Survivor’s legacy and groundbreaking 50th season, this immersive exhibit will bring the show to life with memorable props and iconic artifacts spanning the series’s run.

Highlights of the experience for visitors will include Instagrammable moments with a Survivor torch and the chance to take a seat at Tribal Council and reenact the show’s dramatic votes; authentic outfits from host Jeff Probst and Survivor castaways, as well as immunity idols and necklaces, a torch snuffer, and other rare game pieces; original sketches of legendary Survivor props, logos, and sets; behind-the-scenes photos and videos highlighting the most memorable and impactful moments in the series’s history; screenings of classic Survivor episodes in The Paley Museum’s Bennack Theater; and more.

On Tuesday, February 24, The Paley Museum will host a red-carpet event featuring five-time Emmy-winning host and executive producer Jeff Probst, alongside fan-favorite Survivor 50 castaways.

The Tribe Has Spoken: An Evening with Jeff Probst and Survivor 50 Castaways will include an exclusive extended first look at the Survivor 50 premiere ahead of its Wednesday, February 25 debut on CBS and Paramount +, followed by an entertaining discussion about the new season, Survivor secrets, and behind-the-scenes stories from the show’s unprecedented twenty-six-year run. Prior to the screening and conversation, the Musuem will host a reception featuring Survivor 50 castaways, including Aubry Bracco, Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Ozzy Lusth, and Benjamin "Coach” Wade.

Tickets to the event are now on sale to all Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Saturday, January 24 at noon ET; and to the general public on Sunday, January 25 at noon ET.