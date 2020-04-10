The Original SPRING AWAKENING Cast Shares Favorite Memories and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) with the Original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening - Jonathan Groff, Skyler Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Remy Zaken, Lauren Pritchard, Brian Charles Johnson, Phoebe Strole, and John Gallagher Jr.!

The cast shared their stories of joining the cast, favorite memories and more!

Seth asked Jonathan to share the story of the night before John's final performance when he asked Seth to "Commit a crime."

Jonathan Groff shared: "In honor of John's last performance, Lea, John and I decided we were going to sleep overnight in the theater. But it was illegal to be in the theater after they had shut out the lights and after the security guard had left. So Lea and I had put this fabric over my dressing room counter, where Lea and John and I were going to hide. And so when the security guard came around to check on all of the rooms, we'd be hidden, he would think we were gone. But we hadn't quite thought through how we were going to get the keys to our dressing room back to the stage door man without him knowing we hadn't left the theater. Seth."

Seth jumped in to say, "I was forced with my husband James, we had to go down to the door man like, 'Here's the keys to the dressing room.' and he was like, 'Where's Jonathan and Lea?' And we were like, 'They left.'

Jonathan shared: "We carved our names in the theater. They're still there."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

When it debuted on Broadway, SPRING AWAKENING's raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt shattered expectations of what a musical could do, earning it 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (for writer, Steven Sater) and Best Score (for composer, Duncan Sheik).





