The Next Festival of Emerging Artists to Celebrate Women Immigrant Composers

The Next Festival of Emerging Artists will present its 14th summer season from May 29 through June 12, 2026, with performances and events taking place at PS21 Center for Contemporary Performance in Chatham, NY, National Sawdust in Brooklyn, and Gibney Dance in New York City. The 2026 festival coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and centers on the work of women immigrant composers.

The 2026 season will feature GRAMMY-nominated cellist and composer Andrea Casarrubios as special guest artist, performing as soloist in the world premiere of her newly commissioned concerto for cello and strings. Casarrubios will appear alongside the Festival Fellows, with Artistic Director Peter Askim leading the string orchestra.

Additional world premieres include a new arrangement by Iranian-American composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh of For Love Seemed Easy at First, originally written for the Kronos Quartet, and a new work by festival alumna Adeliia Faizullina. Faizullina, who was born in Uzbekistan, draws inspiration from Tatar musical and poetic traditions.

Founded in 2013 by composer and conductor Peter Askim, The Next Festival of Emerging Artists is an immersive program for early-career string players, composers, and choreographers between the ages of 20 and 30. Over the course of two weeks, Fellows participate in performances, workshops, multidisciplinary collaborations, recording sessions, and community engagement activities in both the Hudson Valley and New York City.

During the first week of the festival, String Fellows will work with composers at PS21 Center for Contemporary Performance, developing new works and presenting performances embedded within the local community. The second week brings Fellows to New York City, where they are joined by Composer and Choreographer Fellows for performances at National Sawdust and Gibney Dance, as well as additional public and private presentations.

Applications for the 2026 Festival Fellow program are currently open through the priority deadline of March 1, 2026, and will remain open until all positions are filled. The program operates on a pay-what-you-can model, with the organization covering remaining costs through donations and grant funding.

THE NEXT FESTIVAL OF EMERGING ARTISTS 2026

May 29 – June 12, 2026

Chatham, NY and New York City

PS21 Center for Contemporary Performance, National Sawdust, and Gibney Dance

Additional schedule details will be announced.