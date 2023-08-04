The National Park Service Birthday Announced At The African Burial Ground National Monument

The park will offer a musical performance by Bes and Toni from 11 am to 1 pm at the Outdoor Memorial on Duane Street.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

The National Park Service have announced that the African Burial Ground  National Monument is presenting in-person programming for the National Park Service's birthday. 

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the lobby of 290  Broadway, NY, NY 10007. For a full listing of events please visit Click Here.  

The African Burial Ground National Monument's Ancestral Chamber is closed temporarily due to safety concerns. The Ancestral Chamber is showing signs of stress and must be assessed prior to  reopening. For more information, please call 212.238.4367.  

African Burial Ground is the oldest and largest known excavated burial ground in North America for both free and enslaved Africans. It protects the historic role slavery played in building New York  City. The site honors both the spirit of those buried here and those who fought for the respectful  protection of this site for this and future generations. 




