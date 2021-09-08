The Most Profound Experiences Occur When Least Expected
Featuring Christopher M. Williams and Leilani Smith
DANCING LESSONS
By Mark St. Germain
September 8 - October 3, 2021
Directed by Richard Baird
Featuring Christopher M. Williams and Leilani Smith
Entertaining and charming! We meet two highly offbeat characters, a Broadway dancer and a science professor coping with physical and emotional challenges as they forge an unexpected friendship in this heartfelt play. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.
Buy Tickets HERE
North Coast Rep
858-481-1055
northcoastrep.org