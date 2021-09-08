The Most Profound Experiences Occur When Least Expected

DANCING LESSONS

By Mark St. Germain

September 8 - October 3, 2021

Directed by Richard Baird

Featuring Christopher M. Williams and Leilani Smith

Entertaining and charming! We meet two highly offbeat characters, a Broadway dancer and a science professor coping with physical and emotional challenges as they forge an unexpected friendship in this heartfelt play. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

North Coast Rep

858-481-1055

northcoastrep.org