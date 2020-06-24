The Miracle Project Announces Upcoming Virtual Musical Production THE INFLUENCER
Join the performers of The Miracle Project on June 25 for the premiere of the original musical film, The Influencer, via Zoom.
This original musical follows a close-knit Midwest family as they move to the big city and become negatively influenced by work, peer pressure, and social media. Created with, starring and filmed entirely during quarantine by teens and young adults on the autism spectrum and their peers, the musical deals with making choices between what others expect of you, who you want to be, and who you truly are.
Originally set to premiere as a staged production at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, The Influencer will now be streamed twice, with the first showing on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m. (PST) and second on Sunday, June 28 at 4 p.m. (PST). Following each show, there will be a 15-minute live talkback Q&A discussion with the directors, editors, actors, and songwriters from The Miracle Project.
WHAT: The Influencer, The Miracle Project's most recent original musical production filmed entirely in quarantine, asks the questions "who and what influences you," and "how do you Influence others?"
Zoom: A private zoom link will be provided when registered. June 25, 2020, at 5 p.m. (PST) and June 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. (PST). RSVP's required and can be made online at www.themiracleproject.org/theinfluencer
While some experts may claim those who are on the autism spectrum lack imagination and creativity, the students and young adults within The Miracle Project's Company class debunk these myths by collectively working together to produce, edit, act, choreograph and compose original songs from miles apart. Celebrating the diversity and inclusion of students with all abilities and those on the autism spectrum, The Miracle Project gives students the opportunity to express themselves through collaborating on creative ideas, writing, music, dancing, and acting.
The Miracle Project is based out of Los Angeles, Calif. For more information, please call (310) 829-7034 or visit themiracleproject.org.
