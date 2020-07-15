The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Reopen on August 29
Beginning Saturday, August 29, The Met Fifth Avenue will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday.
Members will have access to preview days on Thursday and Friday, August 27 and 28.
See the full schedule of new opening hours below.The museum released the following health and safety guidelines on their website:
Face coverings are required for all visitors over the age of 2. CDC guidelines advise that face coverings should:
Reach above the nose, below the chin, and completely cover the mouth and nostrils
Fit snugly against the sides of the face
Physical distancing is required; visitors should stay at least 6 feet (about two arms' length) from others and from groups.
Follow the physical-distancing markers at visitor entry and exit points as well as in locations throughout the Museum.
Digital map can be viewed here. Printed materials temporarily unavailable.
Please do not touch the artwork, frames, bases, labels or anything used to protect the art.
Visitor capacity is controlled and reduced in Museum buildings; access to all galleries is not guaranteed.
Help prevent the spread of germs by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and by not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Hand sanitizer is also available at entrances and at stations throughout the Museum.
Please cover your cough while in the Museum.
All restrooms have occupancy limits and some restrooms may not be open at the time of your visit. For more information, check with Met staff when you are in the building.
The Met is ensuring that its ventilation systems are working properly, including monitoring filtration and humidification.
Stay home if you are feeling sick. For more information about COVID-19, check the CDC website.
An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. We cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19 during your visit to The Met. Those visiting The Met do so at their own risk of such exposure.
Please follow the instructions of security guards and other Met staff.
