The Joyce to Present Michela Marino Lerman's ONCE UPON A TIME CALLED NOW

The Joyce Theater Foundation will celebrate the joy of movement, music, and love in a world premiere from renowned tap artist Michela Marino Lerman. The fusion of tap dance improvography and live jazz, entitled Once Upon a Time Called Now, will play The Joyce Theater from March 29-April 3. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Set in the swirling, historic context of the legendary Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Michela Marino Lerman's newest creation, Once Upon a Time Called Now, brings together the creator's two passions-hoofing and jazz music. Featuring Lerman's collective of dancers and musicians known as Love Movement, the world premiere evening-length work depicts one woman's journey back from the afterlife to achieve self-love, acceptance, and enlightenment. Set to a recorded narration by legendary dramatist and actress Anna Deavere Smith, and an all-original, live score co-written by Lerman and Grammy-nominated bassist Russell Hall, each artist uses their superlative talents to bring the heroine's quest for the ultimate form of love to life for the first time on the Joyce stage.

Joining Lerman onstage for Once Upon a Time Called Now are fellow tap artists Orlando Hernandez and Roxanne King, co-composer Russell Hall on bass, pianist Mathis Picard, guitarist Gabe Schnider, trumpeter Alphonso Horne, and vocalist Shenel Johns.

* * *

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Michela Michela Lerman is a globally sought-after tap dance artist, performer, choreographer, educator, and all-around creative spirit. She has been tap dancing since the age of five and made her first appearance on "Sesame Street" at the time. She is very proudly a student of Buster Brown, Gregory Hines, Leroy Myers, and Marion Coles. In 2008, she was the only female tap dancer recognized in Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," as well as the only female of her generation to become a lifetime honorary member of the legendary tap dance group The Copasetics. Lerman has performed, choreographed, produced, and directed many projects throughout her career, but she holds closest to her heart the shows she has led as a bandleader at some of New York's greatest music venues, such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Smalls, Ginny's Supper Club, Joe's Pub, and many more. In 2017, Michela conceived, co-created, choreographed, and starred in "This Joint is Jumpin," which debuted in Andrew Lloyd Weber's new West End theatre, The Other Palace. Michela is a proud member of the band Michael Mwenso and The Shakes, and can be seen performing and touring with them regularly. She also had the esteemed honor of performing with many masters, such as Wynton Marsalis, Savion Glover, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Roy Hargrove, Cecile MClorin Salvant, Benny Golson, Barry Harris, Marcus Roberts, and many more.

Love Movement is not your ordinary band. Led by tap dancer Michela Marino Lerman, the ensemble is a hybrid of the highest levels of musicianship and hoofing. This group incorporates original music, spirituals, jazz, traditional and electronic tap boards, which will surely challenge your thoughts, uplift, and send you dancing all the way home. Love Movement reflects a journey through the seven levels of love we experience throughout life, starting with familial love, self-love and realization, protest, prayer, spiritual love, and, finally, romantic love. Love Movement is an immersive musical experience that ultimately leaves audiences feeling moved and empowered.