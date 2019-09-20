The Footlight Presents A Half Hour With Guitler Raphael, September 27
Brooklyn-based comedian Guitler (pronounced like "guitar") Raphael made his way to New York City in 2016 after launching his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts. Since then, he's appeared on shows like CYSK NYC's "Comedians You Should Know," "Campfire Storytelling," and most recently on stage at the Comedy Cellar's Fat Black Pussycat. You can also see him on the web series "The Alley," available on Amazon Prime.
Come celebrate this rocketing comedian as he presents his first half hour of comedy alongside special guests Carmen Lagala (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Saurin Choksi (Brown Privilege), Tawanda Gona (CBS), and host Kofi Thomas (Auntie's House).
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guitler-raphael-a-half-hour-at-the-footlight-tickets-72472321665
The Footlight Presents a Half Hour with Guitler RaphaelFriday, September 27thThe Footlight465 Seneca Avenue
Ridgewood, NY 11385
7 PM Doors, 7:30 PM Show
$5 Cover
