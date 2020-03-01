The Flamenco Festival and Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater Present The Ny Premiere Of BAILAORA WITHIN ME, WITHIN YOU

Celebrated choreographer and flamenco dancer Siudy Garrido comes to New York with her newest work, BAILAORA WITHIN ME, WITHIN YOU as part of the 20th Flamenco Festival. This bold, cutting-edge production sees flamenco in a multidimensional way, with choreography that integrates different disciplines alongside original music by renowned Spanish flutist Juan Parrilla. A combination of cante (singing) and flamenco guitar, accompanied by the modern sounds of electric guitar and contemporary textures to make this proposal a dynamic and current flamenco work. The performances will be at the Ailey Citigroup Theater (405 W. 55th Street, corner of 9th Ave.) on Saturday, March 21, 8pm and Sunday, March 22, 6pm.



The latest project by this Miami based company is the perfect example of Flamenco Festival's slogan in its 20th anniversary: "Breaking walls, uniting worlds"; a slogan that promises the audience an intimate and emotional journey. BAILAORA WITHIN ME, WITHIN YOU embodies the personal vision of its director about the evolution of flamenco within her geographical reality in America, cultural influences and training in other dance disciplines. 'Bailaora' is the Spanish word for "flamenco dancer", however, its meaning is deeper, implying virtue, excellence and courage and those who know flamenco do not use it lightly. "What defines a Bailaora is not the place of her precedence. A Bailaora is what I have always been and will always be. It's where my everything is born and what I've always fought for", says Siudy.

Featuring 12 artists on stage that include 5 musicians, 6 bailaoras and Siudy Garrido, BAILAORA WITHIN ME, WITHIN YOU, will take the viewer through dance and music, along a very personal emotional route that connects directly with the most visceral feelings and thoughts of the human being. The original music is by the innovative composer Juan Parrilla, who changed flamenco with his audacious proposals in the era of Joaquín Cortés, and counts on the collaboration of flamenco guitar virtuoso, Spaniard, José Luis de la Paz, the electric guitar of Manuel Fernández who also participated in the composition of the music, the cante (singing) of Ismael Fernández and the percussion of Gilbert Mansour.



This year Flamenco Festival celebrates 20 years in New York with the greatest flamenco offering ever presented outside of Spain, displaying an amazing program between March 12 and April 5, in 20 different venues throughout New York City, with more than 50 shows carried out by 29 companies.





