The Filigree Theatre Presents the World Premiere of LIFTED

"In a dystopian near-future, birds have returned from their recent extinction to carry a teenage boy off into the sky, leaving his father, girlfriend and twin brother searching for answers." The Filigree Theatre presents LIFTED, by Charlie Thurston Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman Starring: James Lindsley, Madison Palomo & J. Kevin Smith April 7th - 17th Thursdays - Sundays 8pm Please Note: 'All the Sudden' is an OUTDOOR venue. Please Note: LIFTED deals with sensitive topics such as gun violence, self-harm/suicide, death & substance addiction that might not be suitable for all audiences.