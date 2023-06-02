The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX

Ever wonder what goes on backstage at your favorite Broadway shows? You're about to find out! Six is still blowing the roof off of the Lena Horne Theatre and one Sixth of the reasons why is Bella Coppola, who is making her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour.

Below, check out Bella's her first of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', meet the rest of the cast and go behind the scenes of a Broadway put-in!

Bella appeared Off-Broadway as Pat in Kinky Boots. Her Regional credits include: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella’s music “Forbidden Fruit,” “Vodka Lemonade,” and “I Regret Nothing” on any streaming platform. bellacoppola.com