The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And More

Ever wonder what goes on backstage at your favorite Broadway shows? You're about to find out! Six is still blowing the roof off of the Lena Horne Theatre and one Sixth of the reasons why is Bella Coppola, who is making her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour.

Below, check out Bella's her first of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', meet the rest of the cast and go behind the scenes of a Broadway put-in!

Bella appeared Off-Broadway as Pat in Kinky Boots. Her Regional credits include: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella’s music “Forbidden Fruit,” “Vodka Lemonade,” and “I Regret Nothing” on any streaming platform. bellacoppola.com





RELATED STORIES

1
SIX to Host Its First Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDF Photo
SIX to Host Its First Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDF

TDF will host the first-ever autism-friendly performance of the Broadway smash musical hit, SIX on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm at the Lena Horne Theatre.

2
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Photo
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX

In this video, check out Bella's her first of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', meet the rest of the cast and go behind the scenes of a Broadway put-in!

3
SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Album Will Be Released on CD Next Month Photo
SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Album Will Be Released on CD Next Month

The physical CD of the Grammy Award-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, will be released next month.

4
SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024 Photo
SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024

A new block of tickets has just been released for SIX, the Tony Award-winning global hit musical by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Tickets are now on sale though January 7, 2024.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIXThe Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Video: Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUSTVideo: Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST
Video: Watch the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Perform 'Light' in Honor of ManhattanhengeVideo: Watch the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Perform 'Light' in Honor of Manhattanhenge
Video: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League AwardsVideo: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards

Videos

Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You